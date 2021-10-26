District 49 Becomes First Public School District in Colorado to Select Skyward Fastest growing district in Colorado to implement Qmlativ ERP software platform in 2022

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyward, a school administrative software provider committed to a better experience for every user, has partnered with District 49 in Peyton, Colorado. Colorado marks the 22nd state in which Skyward offers its K-12 solutions. District 49 selected Skyward's Qmlativ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to automate their school business operations.

As the fastest growing school district in Colorado, serving 25,000 students in 31 schools over 133 square miles, District 49 needed an efficient school finance and HR system to manage their everyday business administrative processes. In addition, the district was looking for better support from their previous provider.

"We're excited to welcome District 49 to the Skyward family," said Dave Ilkka, vice president of new business development at Skyward. "District 49's vision for innovation matches Skyward's goals, which is important when entering a new state. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with District 49 and continued expansion into the state of Colorado."

After receiving responses from many vendors and completing various virtual and on-site demonstrations, District 49 selected Skyward's Qmlativ ERP system. According to the district, Skyward stood out for its strong reference checks, commitment to customer support, and reputation as a leading edtech provider in the K-12 space.

"Following a thorough review of several ERP providers around the country, we felt that Skyward offered the best solution with the best value," said Jim Rohr, purchasing and contract manager at District 49. "We have enjoyed working with the Skyward team, and we look forward to the implementation and go-live of Qmlativ next year."

Skyward and District 49 look forward to beginning the implementation process soon. The district plans to have their Qmlativ ERP system up and running by April 2022.

