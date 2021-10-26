Chipotle To Open Virtual Restaurant On Roblox With $1 Million In Free Burritos And Serve Up $5 Digital Entrée Offer For Boorito

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will celebrate the 21st year of Boorito, a fan favorite Halloween event, by becoming the first restaurant brand to open a virtual location on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences. In the Chipotle Boorito Maze experience, Chipotle will make $1 million in free burritos available* and offer access to new virtual Halloween costumes and exclusive Roblox items.



The experience will go live at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on October 28 and can be accessed at:

https://www.roblox.com/chipotle.



To continue the Boorito tradition, Chipotle fans in the U.S. can get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée from 5 pm to close local time on Halloween with the digital-only promo code "BOORITO" at checkout, exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com**. The offer does not require participation in Roblox and is limited to one (1) per transaction on October 31 only. Guests cannot use the promo code in-restaurant.



Boorito on Roblox

Dating back to 2000, Boorito has brought costume-donning Chipotle fans together across the country to celebrate Halloween in-restaurant and receive special deals on burritos. With a digital exclusive offer this year, Chipotle wanted to give fans a fun way to visit the restaurant virtually and experience Boorito in the metaverse for the first time.



Starting October 28, fans will be able to access Chipotle's virtual restaurant location on Roblox for a chance to get an offer code for a free burrito, dress up in new Chipotle-inspired costumes, and navigate the Chipotle Boorito Maze to unlock exclusive virtual items upon reaching its center. Chipotle's costumes on Roblox, which include a Chip Bag Ghost, Burrito Mummy, Spicy Devil and Guacenstein, and more, are inspired by fan favorite Chipotle menu items.



$1 Million in Free Burritos

From October 28 through October 31, beginning at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET each day, the first 30,000 Roblox users who visit the cashier in the virtual Chipotle restaurant in costume each day will receive a free burrito code for use on orders placed via Chipotle.com or the Chipotle app at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States*. Limit one free burrito per player.



"As a digital innovator, we are always experimenting on new platforms to meet our guests where they are," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Roblox's popularity has boomed over the past year, and we know our fans will be excited to celebrate the next evolution of Boorito in the metaverse."



Chipotle in the Metaverse: How It Works

October 28 at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET . The promotion will be live from October 28 to October 31 , but the experience will remain open for fun on November 1 and beyond. Users can enter the virtual Chipotle location on Roblox by visiting https://www.roblox.com/chipotle startingat. The promotion will be live from, but the experience will remain open for fun onand beyond. Before entering the virtual Chipotle restaurant, users will have the opportunity to dress up their Roblox Avatar in Chipotle-inspired costumes and accessories, including a Chip Bag Ghost, Burrito Mummy, Spicy Devil, Guacenstein, and more. After their Boorito look is completed, users will enter the virtual restaurant where they'll receive a unique promo code from the cashier for a free entrée if they are one of the first 30,000 visitors between October 28 and October 31 starting at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET each day. For users who are not among the first 30,000 visitors to the virtual Chipotle that day, the cashier will inform them to use promo code "BOORITO" via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com on Halloween to get a $5 burrito, bowl, salad, or taco entrée**. A new batch of 30,000 free entrée codes will go live at 3:30 pm PT / 6:30 pm ET every day through October 31 . The free entrée codes distributed on Roblox can be redeemed on Chipotle.com and the Chipotle app through November 14 *. Users will then move to the Chipotle Boorito Maze where they can collect real ingredients that gives them superpowers to avoid spooky monsters and reach the center of the maze. Users who reach the center will gain access to free and exclusive Chipotle-themed virtual items for their Avatar. From October 28 to October 31 , the exclusive virtual items will change daily. Chipotle's share of the proceeds from the sales of in-game items will be donated to a cause that supports young farmers.

*OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Codes available up to the stated limit to first 30,000 participants who play Chipotle Boorito Maze and visit the in-game Chipotle restaurant each day between 10/28/21-10/31/21. Codes released each day at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET. Must be 13 or older. Codes valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States or Canada on orders placed through Chipotle website or app only. Not valid on orders via third party delivery platforms. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 per person. Code expires on 11/14/21. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void where prohibited. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: Chipotle.com/Boorito.



**$5 Entrée Offer - Receive one (1) entrée item for $5 when ordering on chipotle.com or the Chipotle mobile app from participating U.S. locations by using promo code "BOORITO" at digital checkout. Valid only on October 31, 2021 beginning at 5:00 pm local time through restaurant closing; redemption is subject to availability. Not valid on orders via third party delivery platforms. Limit: one (1) per transaction. Taxes, gratuities, and any sides are not included and are the responsibility of the customer. Restrictions may apply to use with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply.



