Centurion Consulting Group, LLC Ranks No. 29 on the 2021 Washington Business Journal 75 Fastest-Growing Companies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurion Consulting Group, a Woman-Owned Small Business national IT services consulting firm is proud to announce its No. 29 ranking on its annual WBJ Fastest 75 list, ranking the DC areas fastest-growing companies.

"We feel privileged to be recognized at #29 of the Washington Business Journal's 75 fastest-growing companies," said Principal Owner, Theresa Zandi. "While it has been a difficult couple of years for many, our team has risen to the occasion and continued our mission to serve our clients even in unprecedented times. Through a commitment to do the right thing even when it's the hard thing, we have gratefully built a loyal and expansive network. We look forward to continued growth for years to come."

Complete results of the Fastest 75 can be found at https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/event/166129/2021/2021-fastest-growing-companies.

"We didn't know quite what to expect in this year's results, after what was a disastrous 2020 for so many," said WBJ Data Editor, Carolyn Proctor. "But it turned out Greater Washington still had a surprising number of companies that met all our qualifications and continued to grow revenue. It was a highly competitive List again this year, as in the past, and it's especially remarkable to have grown so much again in 2020. We hope to see even more successes in the region next year."

About Centurion Consulting Group

Centurion Consulting Group, LLC, a Woman-Owned Small Business headquartered in Herndon, VA conveniently located near Washington D.C., is a national IT Services consulting firm servicing the public and private sector by delivering relevant solutions for our client's complex business and technology challenges. Our executive team has over 25 years of experience individually, to include over 10 years of direct business partnership in the IT staffing, federal contracting, and professional services industries. Centurion's leaders have demonstrated expertise throughout the past three decades in partnering with over 10,000 consultants and hundreds of clients – from Fortune 100 to Inc. 5000 firms – in multiple industries. www.centurioncg.com

About the Fast 75 Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Fast 75 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/news/2021/10/15/fastest-growing-companies-in-greater-washington.html.

About Washington Business Journal

The leading source for Washington D.C. news, the Washington Business Journal not only offers research, events, and news to the local community, but also provides businesses with helpful tools to build and grow great companies. This weekly newspaper reaches more than 60,000 Washington-area business executives, helping them enhance both their companies and their careers. https://www.bizjournals.com/washington/.

