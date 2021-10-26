Carhartt Unites America's Diverse Workforce with New Multi-Year "Fit For The Next Frontier" Campaign Brand platform underscores its commitment to building a better future and serves as nationwide "call to work" amid dire skilled labor shortages

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1889, Carhartt has existed to serve and protect all hardworking people and those who built this country from the ground up. As the country faces a crossroads on the future of work and an unprecedented skilled labor shortage – with more than 3.2 million skilled trade jobs sitting open as of August 20211 – Carhartt is rallying America's workforce and inspiring them to claim these job opportunities with its new Fit For The Next Frontier campaign.

Representing the next chapter in Carhartt's storied history as America's iconic workwear brand, the new multi-year campaign unites everyday workers from all walks of life through a shared vision of building a better world. The campaign comes to life in a new :60 brand video, "Fit For The Next Frontier," which brings together real people who represent the patchwork of America in a cinematic "call to work." Featuring 55 different types of tradespeople who are defining the next frontier in their industry – including a solar panel technician, farmer, carpenter, mechanic, arborist, and many more – the story is grounded in unity through the foundation of America.

"Since 1889, Carhartt's story has always gone hand-in-hand with those building the next frontier of America," said Brian Bennett, Vice President of Creative & Executive Producer at Carhartt. "We exist to serve and protect all hardworking people, and right now, we need them more than ever. That's why for us, this isn't just an ad, it's a call to action. It's an invitation to join the skilled trades and be a part of building our country's future."

While Fit For The Next Frontier is a rallying cry to workers, the same vision applies to the future of Carhartt gear. The campaign represents the continued evolution of Carhartt's iconic styles to reflect a new frontier of versatility – making gear that's fit for more sizes, lighter-weight, more flexible and more resistant to temperature extremes without sacrificing durability. Products like the reinvented SuperDux collection and the upcoming relaunch of the Force t-shirt in 2022 will continue to guide the company, ensuring the workwear is built to meet consumers' ever-changing needs.

"Carhartt has been outfitting the men and women who have been leading our country into the next frontier for more than a century." said Janet Ries, Vice President of Marketing at Carhartt. "The goal of this multi-year campaign is to shine a positive light on the skilled trades and remind Americans that it's a rewarding and honorable path, inclusive of all people and grounded in community. Because to build a better future, we must first come together. At Carhartt, we believe this important work can be that common ground."

The next chapter of Fit For The Next Frontier will continue in Spring 2022, when Carhartt will release a series of intimate fireside chats with key characters (many of whom are featured in the new brand video) that will spark a dialogue and highlight their perspectives on the future of work. In the meantime, the "Fit For The Next Frontier" video will be displayed across Carhartt's website, owned social channels and paid media to reach the company's key audiences.

