Salt Security Named 2021 CISO Choice Award Winner for Application Security

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced it was named the winner in the Application Security category of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. Selected by a panel of esteemed CISOs at some of the world's largest organizations, the CISO Choice Awards honor security vendors who provide innovative, differentiated security solutions, valuable to CISOs and their enterprises. Salt enables organizations to accelerate their business innovation by providing full life cycle security for their external, internal, and partner APIs.

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report , API-based attacks increased more than 348% in the first half of 2021, compared to a 141% increase in overall API traffic in the same period. Through its flagship offering, the Salt Security API Protection Platform , Salt Security delivers comprehensive API protection across the development and runtime of APIs. Salt provides continuous discovery of APIs and exposed data, robust API attack detection and prevention, API testing during development, API vulnerability remediation insights, and simplified compliance.

"Most modern applications are built on APIs, and most companies lack adequate protection for them. Because they provide a direct route to a company's most valuable data and services, APIs have become a top target for malicious actors," said Roey Eliyahu, CEO and co-founder, Salt Security. "Demand for stronger API protection is increasing exponentially, since legacy solutions including WAFs and API gateways address other challenges but cannot stop API attacks. Being recognized by leading CISOs for our pioneering work in this new security category underscores both the severity of the risks API-centric businesses face as well as our leadership in enabling companies to mitigate those risks."

The Salt Security API Protection Platform is unique in its ability to offer best-in-class API security, enabling organizations to have automatic and dynamic protection of their applications. Through its patented big data engine that leverages AI and ML to understand API and user behavior, the platform delivers API security across all application environments, identifies and stops attackers early in their reconnaissance phase, and provides remediation insights organizations can use to harden their APIs. As a result, organizations get immediate runtime protection and the opportunity to continuously improve their API security posture with testing during development and runtime insights for remediation recommendations.

"I would like to congratulate the winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. It was an extremely competitive playing field, with a record number of submissions. It was exciting to hear the judges, who live and breathe security, share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "Nothing can replace the real-word insights that CISO judges bring to the table when deciding on the top vendors. Kudos again to the winners."

