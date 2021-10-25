Mohr Partners Continues US National Expansion with Key Hires in the National Capital Region

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc., a leading global corporate real estate services firm exclusively focused on representing occupiers & corporations, is pleased to announce that Jason Watt and Peter Berg, both 20-year commercial real estate services veterans, will join Mohr Partners in Washington DC as Managing Partners. Mr. Watt and Mr. Berg recently formed a brokerage partnership after they separately rose to prominent industry roles with top three global corporate real estate firms. The team decided to leverage their corporate real estate and tenant advisory utilizing Mohr Partners' class leading business intelligence, labor analytics and economic incentives consulting platforms.

Jason Watt, Managing Partner

"We chose to join Mohr Partners to offer our tenant & occupier clients a sophisticated suite of value-added site selection services which will allow them to make optimal business decisions pertaining to their real estate" stated Jason Watt. Peter Berg commented, "Jason and I are looking forward to leveraging Mohr Partners best-in-class corporate real estate expertise to help our corporate clients restructure and optimize their leased and owned real estate portfolios."

Robert Shibuya, Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO stated, "I am thrilled to renew my professional partnership with Jason following our successful collaboration together in the early 2000's at The Trammell Crow Company and look forward to establishing a strong partnership with Peter Berg as well going forward."

Peter Berg, Managing Partner

