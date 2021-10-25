Grupo LALA Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., a Mexican Company focused on the healthy food industry, ("LALA") (BMV: LALAB), today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.

Quarter Highlights:

+1.1% YOY increase total net sales in constant currency on a like-for-like basis; -1.7% on a reported basis

Third quarter consolidated EBITDA margin reached 9.6%; a 27 bps decrease year on year

11.8% EBITDA margin for Mexico ; an 18 bps year on year decrease

$200m in Net Income with a 1.0% net margin

-0.7% Consolidated Working Capital; a 40 bps YOY improvement

2.9x Net Debt / EBITDA leverage ratio

The following chart provides an abridged Income Statement, in millions of pesos. The margin for each figure represents its ratio to net sales for the third quarter ended on September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020.

MXN$ in millions Q3'20 % Sales Q3'21 % Sales Var. % Var. bps













Net Sales 20,725 100% 20,382 100% (1.7%)

Gross Profit 7,247 35.0% 6,789 33.3% (6.3%) -166 pb Operating Income 1,281 6.2% 1,130 5.5% (11.8%) -64 pb EBITDA 2,045 9.9% 1,957 9.6% (4.3%) -27 pb Net Income 455 2.2% 200 1.0% (56.0%) -121 pb

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

Arquímedes Celis, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"The current economic and inflationary operating environment represented a considerable challenge for LALA and for consumer goods producers globally during the quarter, with increasing freight costs, commodity prices and supply constraints. However, we have taken decisive steps and implemented the necessary adjustments to maintain our margins and market share. Our Mexico operation closed the quarter with an 11.8% margin, nearly aligned with that of the second quarter despite cost increases of our main materials. Central America showed continued sales and margin improvement during the quarter, in line with our plan for this operation. We have taken further steps at our Brazil and US businesses to recover profitable growth with gradual improvement expected in the quarters ahead."

He continued: "Our decisions remain aligned with our three strategic pillars: focus on key markets, financial discipline and profitable and balanced growth to support stakeholder value."

