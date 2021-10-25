EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines to Host The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 16 - 17, 2022 on Campus in Golden, Colorado

The Energy Venture Investment Summit Will Bring Entrepreneurs, Energy Investment Professionals and Industry Together to Share Ideas and Provide Capital to Innovations That Will Shape the Future of Energy

DENVER, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerCom, Inc., a nationally recognized management consultancy, and Colorado School of Mines, a leading public research university focused on science and engineering, will host the annual The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom, in-person and on campus in Golden, Colorado, on Wednesday, February 16th - Thursday, February 17th, 2022.

Dan Genovese, Director with EnerCom, commented, "In 2021, a world-wide audience of more than 1,000 private equity and venture capital investors, energy analysts, high net worth investors, strategic partners and energy industry professionals gathered virtually for the unique opportunity to hear presentations from promising start-up ventures. EnerCom has built a reputation over the past 26 years for hosting industry-leading investor events that constructively bring capital markets and good investment ideas together. The Energy Venture Investment Summit's focus is on companies with operations and innovation in areas such as alternative energy, advanced oil and gas technology, environmental monitoring and sustainability, carbon capture and recycling. EnerCom is excited to team up again with the renowned Colorado School of Mines to host the 2022 event on the Golden, Colorado campus and highlight leading energy technology companies and facilitate introductions to capital markets."

Werner Kuhr, Director, McNeil Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Colorado School of Mines, said, "With the development of the Mines Venture Center, where we are providing entrepreneurial training to our training our scientists and engineers, we hope that more Mines energy and technology startups will be represented at the Summit this year."

Summit Format: The Summit will provide invited presenters a venue to give a thirteen-minute in-person presentation that will be webcast live on the Summit website at www.theenergyventuresummit.com and recorded for replay to a world-wide audience on The Energy Venture Investment Summit, EnerCom's www.oilandgas360.com news websites and EnerCom's daily Closing Bell email newsletters. Presenting companies and investors will have an opportunity to meet over cocktails and preview their presentations at Wednesday afternoon's Kickoff Networking Event.

Attendee Registration Cost: There is no cost to attend The Energy Venture Investment Summit for qualified investors, with other registration classifications available at a small cost. All attendees can register for the Summit at www.theenergyventuresummit.com. In addition to in-person and online access to all company presentations, panel discussions and keynote speakers, registration includes the opportunity for investors and management teams to meet over cocktails during the Summit kickoff prior to their presentations, as well as Thursday's breakfast and keynote lunch.

Investor One-on-One Meetings: Investors will have the opportunity to request and schedule One-on-One meetings with presenting companies, upon request, through EnerCom during the Summit.

Presenter Inquiries: EnerCom is currently accepting requests to present at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by Colorado School of Mines and EnerCom. Please contact Dan Genovese at dgenovese@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Werner G. Kuhr, Ph.D. at wkuhr@mines.edu or 303-241-5209 with any questions and for conference participation details. Top presenting companies will be invited to present the EnerCom Dallas investor and ESG conference in Dallas on April 6th - 7th 2022.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Please contact Aaron Vandeford at avandeford@enercominc.com or 303.296.8834; or Emily Kelton at ekelton@mines.edu or 303.273.3148.

About EnerCom, Inc.

EnerCom (Energy Communications) has a rich history of working with clients to differentiate and deliver targeted messages to investors. EnerCom, Inc. is an internationally-recognized management consulting firm advising companies on Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), investor relations, corporate strategy/board advisory, marketing, analysis and valuation, media, branding, and visual communications design.

For more information about EnerCom and its services, please visit http://www.enercominc.com/ or call +1 303-296-8834.

About Colorado School of Mines.

Colorado School of Mines is a public research university focused on science and engineering, where students and faculty together address the great challenges society faces today - particularly those related to the Earth, energy and the environment.

For more information about Colorado School of Mines, please visit https://www.mines.edu/ or contact Emilie Rusch, Director of Communications at 303-273-3361 or erusch@mines.edu.

About Oil and Gas 360®

Oil & Gas 360.com is a one-stop source of news, information, and analysis from the professionals at EnerCom, Inc. The website is dedicated to all things energy: people, technologies, transactions, trends, and macro-economic analysis that impact our industry. Our goal with OAG360 is to be a trusted source of information and analysis for:

Portfolio managers

Equity research analysts

Private equity capital

Private investors

Oil & gas executives and professionals

Government officials involved in the oil and gas industry

