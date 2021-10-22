NobleVest Private Wealth is Sanctuary Wealth's Newest Partner Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, adds its 17th breakaway firm (second in Missouri) of the year as NobleVest Private Wealth, based in Springfield, joins the continually expanding network. Three of NobleVest's four founding partners, Geoff Stufflebam, Ken Roberts, and Shweta Agarwal have been with Morgan Stanley, while the fourth, Kraig Bode, was formerly with Ameriprise.

"Coming together from two different wirehouses, this team demonstrates how shared culture and uncompromising devotion to client needs puts the best advisors on the same page," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "In addition to welcoming NobleVest Private Wealth as our 17th breakaway of the year, we've been active on the acquisition front and have added a wide range of new services and offerings for our advisors, such as Sanctuary Global Family Office, which came about due to our investment in InnoVise Family Wealth just last month. We expect 2022 will be even more exciting."

Collectively, the four NobleVest principals have more than 70 years of financial advisory experience and are entrusted with $400 million in client assets under management (AUM). They represent the second Missouri team to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary so far this year and the first to combine advisors from two wirehouses.

"It became increasingly clear in conversations with clients, especially over the last 24 months, that they needed more, and we felt that the best way to meet their evolving needs was to go independent. Sanctuary was by far the best option for us, and more importantly, for our clients," explained Geoff Stufflebam, Founding Partner, Private Wealth Advisor with NobleVest Private Wealth. "With Sanctuary, we'll have the freedom and flexibility to deliver a deeper level of client service than we could previously. We're very excited about our new venture in the independent space because we are able to do everything we could in our previous roles, plus so much more."

Ken Roberts, CRPS® has the longest tenure in financial services of the four founding partners having spent almost 10 years with Morgan Stanley and 14 years prior to that with Bank of Bolivar, where he was president of Bolivar Investment Services. Like Roberts, Geoff Stufflebam, who spent 14 years with Morgan Stanley, is also a Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist™. Founding Partner Shweta Agarwal was with Morgan Stanley for more than four years after an earlier tenure as an advisor with Waddell & Reed. She holds credentials as a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®). Kraig Bode, CRPC spent more than 16 years with Ameriprise Financial as a financial advisor and has earned the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) from the College for Financial Planning.

Senior Operations Manager Julie Billings and a Client Relationship Manager will round out the six-person team.

"By choosing partnered independence with Sanctuary, NobleVest Private Wealth are not giving anything up, but they are gaining access to many more solutions, improved technology and all the support they need in the areas the client never sees," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As an independent business, all four founding partners will have the time and the freedom to develop deeper relationships with their existing clients and the time and opportunity to forge new ones."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 21 states with over $17.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

