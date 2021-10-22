Final Days To Register For Premios Verdes - Miami 2022

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Free registration for THE BIGGEST SUSTAINABILITY EVENT IN IBERO-AMERICA available on the website, www.premiosverdes.org, until November 1, 2021. The organizers have officially announced their invitation to all Ibero-American or US projects that are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The ninth edition started on October 1, announcing that it will be held in Miami in 2022. Mayor Francis Suarez said, "The doors of the city are open to strengthen all socio-environmental projects that focus on green development around the world."

For those that are unfamiliar with it, Premios Verdes is a non-profit organization that, together with the United Nations, the World Wildlife Fund and PWC - for eight consecutive years - has managed to stimulate the development of over 15,000 projects, generated 4,000 new jobs, completed over 20,688 hours of training taught by experts all over the world, built the region's most powerful socio-environmental network - with over 42 million followers - achieved an increase in local and international sales for 70% of participants, given awards to the most emblematic projects, and found investment funds for projects. And, above all, they have built an invaluable network of people who are constantly working to make our planet a better place.

What are you waiting for? Join the Premios Verdes family now and register your project at www.premiosverdes.org. There are only a few days left, and there are thousands of free benefits waiting for you and your team.

