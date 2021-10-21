Product Marketing Alliance: From $0 to $1M+ ARR in 12 months: product marketing is the world's fastest-growing job role

Product Marketing Alliance: From $0 to $1M+ ARR in 12 months: product marketing is the world's fastest-growing job role

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The role of product marketing is on the rise. It's no longer seen as a nice-to-have, it's a company commodity for forward-thinking, fast-growing, market-dominating organizations worldwide.

Companies recruiting product marketers has increased 5X in the last year alone, and with demand exceeding resource, it's the best time to get into the field.

Propelling product marketing further

Since day one, it's been our mission to elevate the role of product marketing - 40,000+ members later, we've made a sizable dent.

Which marks phase two of our mission: enabling product marketers to get a seat at the strategic table and setting them up for C-suite success.

To do exactly that, in just two and a half years, we've set the standard for product marketing.

Through our courses and membership plans, we're upskilling product marketers at companies in the top 50 of Fortune 500's list - we're talking Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Dell, and Facebook.

And in just 32 months, we've unleashed nine accredited courses, two membership plans, 15 reports, countless in-person and virtual events, awards, resources, webinars, and more. And we're not stopping.

The growth of the product marketing role isn't slowing down - and neither are we

Last year, we experienced unprecedented growth. Our courses went from $0 to $3million. Our membership plans went from $0 to $1M+ ARR.

Everywhere we looked, we saw growth, and it's a testament to the value and scope of the product marketing role.

Product marketers are finally being seen for the strategic linchpin they are, and we will continue to provide the tools, resources, and community they need to carry on advancing.

We've barely scratched the surface, and we can't wait to reveal what the next 12 months has in store.

Richard King, Founder & CEO of Product Marketing Alliance, said: "Since we launched PMA things have been crazy - in the very best way possible. I always knew there was a need for Product Marketing Alliance, and the growth we've witnessed in just 2.5 years shows just that.

"It's amazing to say what a truly valuable educational centre we've created and I'm incredibly excited to keep on delivering to this amazing community in the years to come."

Product Marketing Alliance was founded in February 2019 with a mission of uniting product marketers across the globe. And it did just that. Since launching, it's gathered more than 40,000 enthusiasts from the USA to Russia, Greece to Germany, England to Australia. All with one shared goal: to drive demand, adoption, and the overall success of their products.

