Kuehne+Nagel partners with Blume Global to go beyond the TMS status quo One of the largest worldwide logistics service providers chose transportation technology provider for its intermodal platform, real-time visibility solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, a leading provider of supply chain execution and visibility technology solutions empowered by the largest globally connected multi-modal logistics network, today announced an expansion to its partnership with Kuehne+Nagel, one of the largest logistics service providers in the world. Blume will provide Kuehne+Nagel with a cognitive intermodal TMS, among other solutions, for its entire North American business.

(PRNewsfoto/Blume Global)

As a part of the expansion, Blume Global is also providing real-time visibility with ELD integration to Kuehne+Nagel's intermodal carriers, chassis billing and multimodal visibility solutions including predictive ETA and exception alerts. With Blume's technology, the Kuehne+Nagel intermodal team will not only be able to provide enhanced visibility and tracking solutions, but also an enriched customer experience.

"We selected Blume Global as our partner because of their approach to developing supply chain technologies. Blume's industry leadership and global development teams have been able to help us deliver new technology-driven solutions to our customers and enable us to capture new market share by providing value-added services," said Marcus Reimann, Senior Vice President North America Sea Logistics at Kuehne+Nagel.

Bo Bates, CEO of the Evans Network of Companies, sees increased benefits for his drayage business from the partnership between Kuehne+Nagel and Blume Global.

"As Kuehne+Nagel's largest drayage partner, we're excited about this strategic relationship with Blume Global," Bates said. "Our customers can now benefit from the entire Blume Global network through one connection point, giving them access to new business."

Blume's cognitive intermodal TMS, Blume Logistics, provides Kuehne+Nagel with the agility to truly level-up its operations. The solution gives Kuehne+Nagel superior integration to terminals including ocean, rail, domestic and OTR carriers; best-in-class shipment visibility in addition to their superior SeaExplorer solution; efficient dispatch; and improved equipment management. Blume Logistics also helps customers achieve:

Automation: Plan, optimize and automate transportation management and execution across ALL modes of transport, routes, and carriers. Capitalize on management by exception.

Agility: Dynamically change the transportation plan and associated execution to take advantage of opportunities and address issues impacting delivery dates, cargo quality, and cost.

Aid: Enhance existing transportation management systems by providing an extensive network of adopted carriers, ensuring transportation capacity is always available.

"It has been our privilege to partner with Kuehne+Nagel, a world class global logistics service provider. This announcement is a testament to our long-term strategic partnership and aligned vision to create a digital platform for global supply chains," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "This new initiative will allow us to provide an enhanced digital experience to both Kuehne+Nagel's customers and their providers. As a part of this journey, we are pleased to partner with Evans, one of the largest surface transportation companies."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 27 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

About Kuehne+Nagel

With 74,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics and Contract Logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.

About The Evans Network of Companies

The Evans Network of Companies has a proven track record, spanning decades, for providing best-in-class service to shippers, agents and independent contractors. Founded in 1939 by Albert Evans, Sr., in Pottsville, Pa., The Evans Network of Companies has evolved over the last three decades from an asset-heavy LTL trucking operation into the largest asset-light, independent intermodal drayage provider in North America. As of today, expanded operations include truckload, flatbed and asset-based capacity solutions.

Media Contact:

Jon Ross

jon.ross@blumeglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blume Global