Ken Kladouris Featured By Wellbeing Magazine

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Ken Kladouris announced the launch of his much anticipated online course entitled "Stillness to Success." The course is designed to offer a series of lessons aimed at helping individuals tune inwards in order to tap into their full potential. Entrepreneur Ken Kladouris chose to develop this offering after investing many years in self-development, understanding how to help men and women elevate themselves, mind, body and soul. Part of Ken's journey includes retreats in prolonged silence, with his third and most recent retreat and its lessons learned shared HERE with Wellbeing Magazine. This annual silent retreat has been a break through event and Ken looks forward to hosting silent retreats next year with graduates of his program. Individuals who are ready to cut through the chaos, find their stillness, and create the ultimate life they desire are invited to register today for early access HERE.

"It's true what they say – the journey to self-awareness gets better with each investment in the process. I look forward to sharing even deeper insights about my last retreat in silence with course members of Stillness to Success."

–Ken Kladouris

About Ken Kladouris:

Ken Kladouris is an esteemed wealth advisor and published author who believes you should be living your life, by design. He is an active Partner and current President at Platinum Wealth Group and holds Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 3, 7, 24, 31 and 66 Registrations. His first book, "Get There!" was developed as a tool that helps individuals discover the clarity they need to design their financial future. This resource was compiled following Kladouris' own awakening. Becoming aligned with his "why", he recognized his true purpose was to assist men and women across the globe in their pursuit of achieving enhanced joy, freedom and fulfillment.

