Improve Group, Inc. Provides Notice of Privacy Incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although unaware of actual or attempted misuse of individual's information, Improve Group is providing notice to certain individuals of an incident involving limited personal information.

On or about December 7, 2021, Improve Group learned of suspicious activity related to one employee's email account. Improve Group immediately took steps to secure the email account and commenced an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. On or about March 16, 2021, the investigation determined that information related to certain individuals was stored within the email account and could have been accessed by an unknown actor in November 2020.

Improve Group determined, through its investigation, that the information potentially at risk varied by individual and included a limited number of individuals' names, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license or state issued identification numbers, Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers, non-U.S. national identification numbers, copies of birth or marriage certificates, digital signatures, military identification numbers, passport numbers, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information, and/or credit or debit card numbers with security codes or PINs, and expiration dates.

While unaware of misuse of any personal information, beginning on or about October 15, 2021, Improve Group began mailing or emailing notices to those impacted by this incident, and provided information about the event and steps that can be taken to safeguard one's information. Specifically, Improve Group encourages impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their account statements and explanations of benefits for suspicious or anomalous activity. Any suspicious activity should be promptly reported to the appropriate provider, insurer, or financial institution.

Improve Group has established a dedicated call center for individuals to contact with questions or concerns or to determine they are impacted. This dedicated call center can be reached at (855) 732-0774, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, excluding major U.S. holidays.

