Catania Media Consultants LLC Named to TAMPA Magazines' 2021 Best of the City List

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catania Media Consultants LLC was named a Best Advertising Agency on TAMPA Magazines' 2021 Best of the City list.

Tampa Magazines Award

More than 200,000 votes were cast from July 26 through Aug. 9 to determine the winners in 81 categories. In addition to winners, the list also included runners-up and businesses that voters also loved. For the first time, the list was published in TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine and Tampa Digest Magazine.

"Tampa has such a strong small business community, and TAMPA Magazines' Best of the City winners give a glimpse into what our city has to offer," said Shawna Wiggs, group publisher of TAMPA Magazines. "We hope this list inspires readers to patronize even more local shops and restaurants."

The full 2021 Best of Tampa list is now available in the October 2021 issue of TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine and Tampa Digest Magazine. It will also be published online at tampamagazines.com/best-ofthe city-tampa-2021.

About TAMPA Magazines

TAMPA Magazines is the parent company of TAMPA Magazine, Tampa Downtown Magazine, Tampa Digest Magazine and South Tampa Magazine. The Tampa Magazines team has been telling the city's story since 2003, highlighting the best that Tampa has to offer in arts and culture, food and drink, home and garden, business, history and personalities. Keep up with the latest on social media

@tampamagazine, @southtampamagazine and @tampadowntown and online at tampamagazines.com.

Kathryn Deen, Managing Editor

(954) 292-9965 | Kathryn.Deen@Tampamagazines.com

