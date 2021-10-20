Real Luck Group Limited announces partnership with Nuvei to Enhance Pay-in and Payout Capabilities

Agreement with major payments provider designed to improve deposit methods for Luckbox players

CALGARY, AB / ISLE OF MAN and MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a leading provider of licensed, real money esports and sports betting, is pleased to announce a partnership with global payment technology company Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U).

Real Luck Group Limited announces partnership between Luckbox and Nuvei (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.)

"We are thrilled to announce Nuvei as our payment technology partner," commented Luckbox head of payments Boris Kostadinov. "Nuvei is a leading payment technology company with extensive experience in the digital and iGaming sectors, and its extensive range of payment methods will allow new and existing customers a comprehensive choice of payment options when betting on the Luckbox platform. Nuvei is fully integrated and live on our site now and this represents another step in realizing our vision to deliver the best iGaming experience in the market."



Luckbox will leverage Nuvei's extensive range of payment methods and innovative payout products to further improve its offering to new and existing players. Nuvei offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 204 markets worldwide, supports 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies.

"We are delighted to support Luckbox with our innovative payment solutions, technology and longstanding market knowledge in the regulated gaming space," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's Chair and CEO. "As we continue to expand our payment capabilities to help our clients succeed and expand into new markets, we look forward to working closely with Luckbox on enhancing its checkout experience by delivering the most relevant payment solutions for its customer base."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the iGaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and regulated CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. The Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Real Luck Group Limited, Luckbox (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.