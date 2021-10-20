Johnson Controls' Glendale Campus Designated as Historical Landmark

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced that its corporate campus building in Glendale, Wisc., has unanimously been designated as a historical landmark by the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

The landmark designation highlights how the Glendale campus incorporates Johnson Controls' innovative solutions to deliver sustainability, healthy occupant experiences, and safety and security. In 2010, the Glendale campus was awarded LEED Platinum certification by the U.S. Green Building Council, the highest such recognition, making the 33-acre complex one of the most environmentally advanced buildings in the world.

The recognition also reflects Johnson Controls' long-term role as a leader in economic growth and environmental sustainability in Milwaukee County.

"Johnson Controls is a proud contributor to the Milwaukee metropolitan community and economy, and we are honored that our Glendale campus and the innovation that it embodies has been recognized through this Landmark designation by the Milwaukee County Historical Society," said George Oliver, Johnson Controls chairman and CEO. "We've been making buildings smarter since 1885, and our capabilities, depth of innovation experience, and global reach continue to grow as we work to transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play, to make them more sustainable, safer and more comfortable."

The Milwaukee County Historical Society mission is to inform, educate and celebrate the city's history and each year the society's Landmarks Committee reviews Milwaukee County sites nominated for Landmark status. The Johnson Controls' Glendale campus was designed by Charles H. Harper and completed in 1967, making it just one of a handful of modern buildings out of the 170 county landmarks recognized by the society.

"Johnson Controls is highly regarded as an innovative thought leader and the designation of this modern building reinforces that Johnson Controls has consistently been ahead of its time when it comes to environmental sustainability and being the global leader in smart buildings," said Randy Bryant, Chair, Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee.

The certification from the Milwaukee County Historical Society reinforces Johnson Controls reputation as an innovative steward of energy resources. While overall campus space has doubled over the years, energy usage has declined by 21%, with the solar generation of electricity reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 827,000 pounds per year.

"Located two blocks from Glendale City Hall, the historic Johnson Controls headquarters is an icon in Glendale's city center," said Bryan Kennedy, Mayor, City of Glendale. "I offer congratulations to Johnson Controls for all of their preservation and sustainability efforts through the years that have enabled this landmark recognition."

Please visit here to learn more about the landmark designation and the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

For more information on Johnson Controls innovative OpenBlue digital platform please visit here.

Johnson Controls’ corporate Glendale campus building incorporates skylights and increased window space to reduce energy usage for indoor lighting.

