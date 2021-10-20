INVO Bioscience Announces Four Individual Poster Abstracts Discussing the Benefits of INVOcell Presented at the 2021 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Congress & Expo

SARASOTA, Fla. and BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world's only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced that four poster abstracts were presented discussing INVOcell at the 77th Scientific Congress & Expo of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) being held this week in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steve Shum, CEO of INVO Bioscience, commented, "It's extremely rewarding to see our technology highlighted at this year's ASRM. Four independent abstracts were selected for presentation at the fertility industry's most prominent annual meeting."

"On behalf of the entire INVO team, we sincerely appreciate the work of the many clinicians that now support INVOcell as a solution and thank those that contributed their independent work in advancing the understanding of the unique capabilities of INVOcell. These types of events and studies emphasize the opportunity we have to democratize advanced fertility services through the unique attributes of the INVOcell solution and bring care to the large, underserved patient population around the world," Mr. Shum concluded.

A summary of each poster abstract is provided below with additional details of each available on the INVO Bioscience website at https://invobioscience.com/resources/.

IS IN VIVO BETTER THAN IN VITRO? A COMPARISON OF SIBLING EMBRYO DEVELOPMENT AND PREGNANCY RATES THROUGH INVOCELL AND CONVENTIONAL IVF.

Taeshin Kim, Ph.D.,1 Callie Barnwell Gibson, Ph.D.,1 Lauren N. C. Johnson, MD, MSCE,1 Meaghan Bowling, MD,1 John K. Park, MD,1 Bill Meyer, MD,1 Sung Tae Kim, PhD, HCLD2

1Carolina Conceptions, Raleigh, NC; 2University Hospitals Fertility Center/Case Western Reserve University, Beachwood, OH

CONCLUSIONS: Our result suggests that blastocyst formation from INVOCELL intravaginal culture performs slightly better than that of in vitro culture although overall number of usable blastocysts, blastocyst development rate per inseminated oocytes, and pregnancy outcomes are not significantly different.

USE OF INVOCELL INTRAVAGINAL EMBRYO CULTURE SYSTEM FOR FIVE DAYS OF INCUBATION: A PROSPECTIVE STUDY OF SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY.

Karen R. Hammond, DNP, CRNP, Lisa J. Ray, MS, HCLD, Brittany M. Penny, NO, Nicholas A. Cataldo, MD, MPH

Innovative Fertility Specialists of Alabama, Birmingham, AL

CONCLUSIONS: In conclusion, our study demonstrates that the INVOcell system can be safely used for a 5-day embryo incubation without causing vaginal irritation or mucosal injury. Our results also verify that the system is well tolerated.

COMPARISON OF FROZEN EMBRYO TRANSFERS (FET) FOR INTRAVAGINAL CULTURE (IVC) AND TRADITIONAL IN VITRO FERTILIZATION (IVF).

Anthony R. Anderson, D. HSc,1 Elizabeth A. Williams, B.Sc.,2 Darleen Taylor, B.Sc.,2 Francisco Arredondo, MD MPH,3 Ursula Balthazar, M.D.2

1EmbryoDirector.com, San Antonio, TX; 2Aspire Fertility San Antonio, San Antonio, TX; 3Positib Fertility, Monterrey, NL, Mexico.

CONCLUSIONS: For the first time an evaluation of FET's for IVC as compared to IVF is shown in this study. This study shows that IVC derived embryos are comparable to conventional IVF derived embryos and a viable treatment option. With comparable outcomes and lower cost IVC embryos provide alternate treatment plan while increasing access to care with improved outcomes as compared to the low cost low success IUI and high cost high success IVF.

DUO INTRAVAGINAL CULTURE (IVC) PROVIDES A POTENTIALLY ADVANTAGEOUS SECOND SOURCE OF EMBRYOS FOR SAME-SEX FEMALE COUPLES.

Peter Uzelac, MD, HCLD, Pam Yango, BS, Kirsten Eckert, WHNP, Xiaomin Yu, MSc, TS

Marin Fertility Center, Greenbrae, CA

CONCLUSIONS: Same-sex female couples utilizing IVC should consider each carrying an INVOcell device. This approach allows more eggs to be cultured per cycle, requires a minimal amount of extra pre- and post-IVC lab work and potentially safeguards against a poor outcome in the event that one culture system fails to yield any usable embryos.

About INVO Bioscience®

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, affordable treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO® Procedure, is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell®, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). The INVOcell® is the first Intravaginal Culture (IVC) system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase the availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

