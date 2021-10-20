Enlightened Launches Line of Ready-to-Bake Cookies with 0g of Sugar With the first low-carb cookies, Enlightened takes the better-for-you category to new heights

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened , the feel-good dessert brand, announces the frozen aisle's new collection of sugar-free ready-to-bake cookies. This innovation furthers Enlightened's mission of cutting sugar out of the great-tasting treats we know and love.

Low-carb dessert lovers can enjoy hot, oven-fresh cookies that are made with zero grams of added sugar and just two grams of net carbs.

For the first time, low-carb dessert lovers can enjoy hot, oven-fresh cookies that are made with zero grams of added sugar and just two grams of net carbs per cookie. A traditional ready-to-bake cookie can have up to 15g of added sugar per serving.

"There are few things better than a warm and gooey cookie straight out of the oven," Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz said. "Until now, we've had to decide between having a cookie loaded with sugar or compromise taste and texture for a 'healthier' alternative. With these cookies, there is no compromise. They are soft and chewy, taste incredible and just happen to have no sugar added."

The new collection of Ready-to-Bake Cookies is available in three flavors, Chocolate Chip, P.B. Chocolate Chunk and Double Chocolate, all packed with a key ingredient: chocolate chunks. Each keto-friendly flavor bakes in under 15 minutes.

Enlightened utilizes high-quality ingredients, including allulose --a low-calorie rare sugar--and Bay State Milling Company's HealthSense , a high-fiber wheat flour, to achieve the perfect texture, taste and nutrition in its cookies. This high-fiber flour, also featured in Enlightened's Sugar-Free Cones, delivers up to 10 times the amount of dietary fiber of traditional wheat flour while maintaining the taste and performance of traditional refined wheat flour.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the team at Enlightened to help create cookies that are deliciously better-for-you with the inclusion of HealthSense high-fiber flour," said Edward Fish, Vice President and General Manager of Varietal Solutions, Bay State Milling Company. "HealthSense helps to address consumers' desire for foods with real health benefits while keeping the same great taste they've come to love from Enlightened's products."

Enlightened's Ready-to-Bake Cookies are packaged 12 to a box (MSRP $8-10). Available now on EatEnlightened.com, they will also appear in select grocery stores, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris Teeter and Lowes Foods, this year.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the frozen dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first low-sugar light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Kroger, Shoprite, Publix, Walmart and Target. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good frozen desserts, including its dairy-free and vegan line introduced in 2018 and the Keto Collection in 2019. Enlightened expanded into new categories in 2020 with collections of Fruit Infusions, keto-friendly Cheesecakes and snackable Dough Bites. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened, Bada Bean Bada Boom and Cloud10.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

About Bay State Milling Company

Bay State Milling Company has provided exceptional flour and plant-based ingredients since 1899. Its core purpose is to provide food ingredients to promote the growth of sustainable, healthful and affordable food choices for the consumer. In pursuit of this purpose, the Company has a strategic intent to be the leading supplier of plant-based ingredients for the next generation of foods in North America by leveraging distinctive crops and their foundation in specialty processing. www.baystatemilling.com

