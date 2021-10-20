Craig Della Valle, MD, Named Second VP of the Mid-America Orthopaedic Association

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Craig Della Valle, MD of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush has been elected to Second Vice-President of the Mid-America Orthopaedic Association (MAOA). During his four-year term to the Board of Directors, he will help lead the organization as it serves its members through outstanding educational and fellowship opportunities. Dr. Della Valle will ascend to the position of President in 2024.

Dr. Della Valle is a joint replacement surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush; Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Chief of Adult Reconstructive Surgery, Rush University Medical Center. He is also the Aaron G. Rosenberg Endowed Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Dr. Della Valle received his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He completed his residency at the Hospital for Joint Diseases in New York City. During his residency, he spent a full year devoted to clinical and basic science research in the field of adult reconstructive surgery. Dr. Della Valle completed a fellowship in adult reconstructive surgery at Rush University Medical Center and Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Della Valle runs very busy clinics in Chicago and Munster, IN, where he specializes in primary and revision total joint arthroplasty and has performed nearly 12,000 hip and knee replacement surgeries. A respected researcher, he has 300 peer reviewed publications on topics including unicompartmental, primary and revision total knee arthroplasty as well as total hip arthroplasty, hip resurfacing, and revision total hip arthroplasty.

Dr Della Valle is also a member of The Hip Society, The Knee Society and The International Hip Society. He is past President for the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and Research Chair for The Knee Society.

MOR doctors are team physicians for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and Joffrey Ballet, among others. They treat patients with orthopedic conditions, ranging from the most common to the most complex. U.S. News & World Report ranks the orthopedic program at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, as No. 6 in the nation and it is the highest ranked program in Illinois and Indiana. MOR has offices in Chicago; Bensenville (PT), Geneva (PT); Lincoln Park (PT); Lockport (PT), Naperville; Oak Brook; Oak Park; Orland Park (PT), Park Ridge (PT) Westchester; Munster, IN, and coming soon to Joliet. For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.rushortho.com .

