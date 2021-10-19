S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Net Income

INDIANA, Pa., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced net income of $27.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $28.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, and net income of $16.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to announce solid performance for this quarter," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Both earnings and loan growth are a direct reflection of our talented team and the impact we are having in our markets."

Third Quarter of 2021 Highlights:

Return on average assets (ROA) of 1.15%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.13%, return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.53% and pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets (PTPP) (non-GAAP) of 1.56%.

Total portfolio loans excluding PPP increased $117.8 million , or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021 .

Solid C&I growth excluding PPP loans of $79.5 million , or 21.9% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021 driven by improved utilization and strong new customer activity.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans was 1.55% at September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021 .

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share compared to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year.

"It has been an exciting and productive first 60 days for me as the new CEO of S&T," said Chris McComish, "I am impressed with our employee and marketplace engagement, both of which represent the foundation for future growth. My confidence is further reflected in our Board of Directors' recent approval of a 3.6% increase in our quarterly dividend."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $0.4 million to $68.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $68.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest income related to PPP loans was relatively unchanged at $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Average PPP loans decreased by $192.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average loans excluding PPP increased $95.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 2 basis points to 3.14% compared to 3.16% in the prior quarter. The decline in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to lower loan yields (7 basis points) and a higher average cash balance (4 basis points). Partially offsetting these declines was a higher relative PPP contribution (8 basis points) and lower costing liabilities (1 basis point).

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses increased $0.8 million to $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, two relationships moved from nonperforming loans to OREO totaling $12.2 million. Total nonperforming assets increased $10.9 million to $124.7 million, or 1.78% of total loans plus OREO, at September 30, 2021 compared to $113.8 million, or 1.62% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO) at June 30, 2021. The increase in nonperforming assets related to the addition of a $21.7 million commercial and industrial (C&I) loan which required a $9.3 million specific reserve at September 30, 2021. Offsetting this increase in nonperforming assets was $11.8 million of hotel loans that returned to performing status during the third quarter of 2021. Specific reserves on hotels decreased $6.0 million due to updated valuations. The allowance for credit losses was 1.55% of total portfolio loans as of September 30, 2021 compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.4 million to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking income increased $0.4 million mainly due to an improved mortgage servicing rights valuation. Noninterest expense increased $1.4 million to $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.7 million due to higher incentives and new hires.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.4 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $9.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Cash remains elevated at $934.4 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $985.3 million at June 30, 2021. Loan demand improved in the third quarter with portfolio loan growth excluding PPP loans of $117.8 million, or 7.0% annualized, compared to June 30, 2021. Loan growth was in almost all categories with C&I growth of $79.5 million, or 21.9% annualized, residential real estate growth of $28.6 million, or 13.2% annualized, construction growth of $21.2 million, or 17.6% annualized, and installment growth of $9.4 million, or 42.3% annualized. PPP loans were $181.0 million at September 30, 2021 with $155.0 million of forgiveness during the third quarter of 2021. Deposits decreased $70.1 million mainly in certificates of deposits. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.01 per share, or 3.6%, increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.29 per share on October 18, 2021. This dividend compares to $0.28 per share dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable November 18, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Conference Call

S&T will host its third quarter 2021 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 21, 2021. To access the webcast, go to S&T's webpage at www.stbancorp.com and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" and follow the instructions. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until October 28, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 42885.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position, and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "intend", " believe", "assume", "strategy", "trend", "plan", "outlook", "outcome", "continue", "remain", "potential", "opportunity", "comfortable", "current", "position", "maintain", "sustain", "seek", "achieve" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; changes in accounting policies, practices, or guidance, for example, our adoption of CECL; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, including DNB, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; our ability to successfully manage our CEO transition; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees $66,914



$66,942



$72,263



Investment Securities:











Taxable 4,176



3,793



3,473



Tax-exempt 595



690



885



Dividends 84



152



227



Total Interest and Dividend Income 71,769



71,577



76,848

















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits 2,439



2,652



6,626



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities 619



621



946



Total Interest Expense 3,058



3,273



7,572

















NET INTEREST INCOME 68,711



68,304



69,276



Provision for credit losses 3,388



2,561



17,485



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 65,323



65,743



51,791

















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities —



29



—



Debit and credit card 4,579



4,744



4,171



Service charges on deposit accounts 3,923



3,642



3,303



Wealth management 3,464



3,167



2,522



Mortgage banking 2,162



1,734



3,964



Commercial loan swap income 184



299



499



Other 1,534



1,809



2,024



Total Noninterest Income 15,846



15,424



16,483

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits 25,228



24,515



24,571



Data processing and information technology 4,001



3,787



4,218



Occupancy 3,660



3,434



3,441



Furniture, equipment and software 2,745



2,402



2,440



Other taxes 1,830



1,832



1,612



Professional services and legal 1,550



1,637



1,911



Marketing 890



996



1,793



FDIC insurance 1,210



924



1,900



Other 6,127



6,302



6,360



Total Noninterest Expense 47,241



45,829



48,246



Income Before Taxes 33,928



35,338



20,028



Income tax expense 6,330



6,971



3,323



Net Income $27,598



$28,367



$16,705

















Per Share Data











Shares outstanding at end of period 39,367,847



39,345,719



39,251,638



Average shares outstanding - diluted 39,062,080



39,048,971



39,020,811



Diluted earnings per share $0.70



$0.72



$0.43



Dividends declared per share $0.28



$0.28



$0.28



Dividend yield (annualized) 3.80%



3.58%



6.33%



Dividends paid to net income 39.83%



38.74%



65.61%



Book value $30.52



$30.21



$29.10



Tangible book value (1) $20.89



$20.57



$19.40



Market value $29.47



$31.30



$17.69



Profitability Ratios (Annualized)











Return on average assets 1.15%



1.21%



0.72%



Return on average shareholders' equity 9.13%



9.65%



5.80%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (2) 13.53%



14.41%



8.96%



Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets(3) 1.56%



1.61%



1.61%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (4) 55.50%



54.37%



55.75%



















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2021

2020

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Loans, including fees



$204,088



$229,812



Investment Securities:











Taxable



11,532



11,547



Tax-exempt



2,098



2,646



Dividends



409



911



Total Interest and Dividend Income



218,127



244,916

















INTEREST EXPENSE











Deposits



8,572



31,191



Borrowings and junior subordinated debt securities



1,882



4,265



Total Interest Expense



10,453



35,456

















NET INTEREST INCOME



207,674



209,460



Provision for credit losses



9,087



124,294



Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



198,587



85,166

















NONINTEREST INCOME











Net gain on sale of securities



29



142



Debit and credit card



13,486



11,264



Service charges on deposit accounts



11,039



10,116



Wealth management



9,576



7,471



Mortgage banking



8,206



7,823



Commercial loan swap income



577



3,928



Other



5,595



3,366



Total Noninterest Income



48,507



44,110

















NONINTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and employee benefits



73,070



67,326



Data processing and information technology



12,012



11,671



Occupancy



10,921



10,643



Furniture, equipment and software



7,787



7,965



Other taxes



5,098



4,816



Professional services and legal



4,718



4,890



Marketing



3,208



3,883



FDIC insurance



3,180



3,718



Merger related expenses



—



2,342



Other



18,656



20,861



Total Noninterest Expense



138,650



138,115

















Income Before Taxes



108,444



(8,839)



Income tax expense (benefit)



20,578



(5,703)

















Net Income (Loss)



$87,866



($3,136)

















Per Share Data











Average shares outstanding - diluted



39,044,870



39,101,309



Diluted earnings (loss) per share



$2.24



($0.08)



Dividends declared per share



$0.84



$0.84



Dividends paid to net income



37.50%



NM

















Profitability Ratios (annualized)











Return on average assets



1.26%



(0.05)%



Return on average shareholders' equity



9.96%



(0.36)%



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (5)



14.87%



(0.27)%



Pre-tax pre-provision income / average assets (6)



1.68%



1.68%



Efficiency ratio (FTE) (7)



53.75%



53.06%

















NM - Not Meaningful



























S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

ASSETS











Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits $934,377



$985,278



$308,489



Securities, at fair value 870,121



840,375



718,169



Loans held for sale 4,303



7,648



16,724



Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,225,863



3,246,533



3,290,138



Commercial and industrial 1,698,784



1,774,358



2,042,467



Commercial construction 499,317



478,153



477,429



Total Commercial Loans 5,423,964



5,499,044



5,810,034



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 887,937



859,329



950,887



Home equity 548,396



547,658



537,869



Installment and other consumer 97,606



88,210



80,735



Consumer construction 12,184



13,110



15,343



Total Consumer Loans 1,546,123



1,508,307



1,584,834



Total Portfolio Loans 6,970,087



7,007,351



7,394,868



Allowance for credit losses (108,348)



(109,636)



(120,998)



Total Portfolio Loans, Net 6,861,739



6,897,715



7,273,870



Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost 9,893



10,106



15,777



Goodwill 373,424



373,424



373,417



Other assets 382,197



381,286



484,126



Total Assets $9,436,054



$9,495,832



$9,190,572

















LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing demand $2,652,314



$2,668,833



$2,232,706



Interest-bearing demand 971,321



979,300



982,956



Money market 2,045,320



2,047,254



2,033,585



Savings 1,074,896



1,050,256



938,475



Certificates of deposit 1,201,268



1,269,621



1,446,096



Total Deposits 7,945,119



8,015,264



7,633,818

















Borrowings:











Securities sold under repurchase agreements 72,586



68,587



42,706



Short-term borrowings —



—



83,000



Long-term borrowings 22,693



22,969



49,076



Junior subordinated debt securities 64,128



64,113



64,068



Total Borrowings 159,407



155,669



238,850



Other liabilities 129,847



136,166



175,789



Total Liabilities 8,234,373



8,307,099



8,048,457

















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Total Shareholders' Equity 1,201,681



1,188,733



1,142,115



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,436,054



$9,495,832



$9,190,572

















Capitalization Ratios











Shareholders' equity / assets 12.73%



12.52%



12.43%



Tangible common equity / tangible assets (8) 9.08%



8.88%



8.64%



Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.65%



9.52%



9.11%



Common equity tier 1 capital 12.07%



11.98%



11.05%



Risk-based capital - tier 1 12.48%



12.40%



11.46%



Risk-based capital - total 14.06%



14.00%



13.18%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited





2021

2021

2020





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks $914,370 0.16% $785,465 0.09% $213,051 0.11%

Securities, at fair value 836,019 2.19% 826,861 2.19% 759,094 2.41%

Loans held for sale 3,656 3.35% 4,353 3.01% 4,432 3.09%

Commercial real estate 3,239,867 3.68% 3,251,894 3.69% 3,322,656 4.02%

Commercial and industrial 1,744,684 4.17% 1,890,538 3.90% 2,107,750 3.45%

Commercial construction 490,940 3.20% 462,928 3.34% 469,214 3.43%

Total Commercial Loans 5,475,491 3.80% 5,605,359 3.73% 5,899,620 3.77%

Residential mortgage 875,684 4.00% 863,254 4.17% 954,861 4.33%

Home equity 547,984 3.34% 535,933 3.50% 536,735 3.73%

Installment and other consumer 92,615 5.85% 84,259 6.05% 79,649 6.47%

Consumer construction 13,626 3.66% 13,264 6.39% 14,475 4.32%

Total Consumer Loans 1,529,909 3.87% 1,496,710 4.06% 1,585,720 4.24%

Total Portfolio Loans 7,005,400 3.81% 7,102,069 3.80% 7,485,340 3.87%

Total Loans 7,009,056 3.81% 7,106,422 3.80% 7,489,772 3.87%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock 9,981 2.62% 10,529 4.51% 15,157 5.11%

Total Interest-earning Assets 8,769,425 3.28% 8,729,277 3.31% 8,477,074 3.65%

Noninterest-earning assets 724,759

704,635

815,930



Total Assets $9,494,184

$9,433,911

$9,293,004



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand $962,139 0.08% $998,134 0.09% $967,735 0.18%

Money market 2,062,958 0.18% 2,037,976 0.18% 2,074,862 0.33%

Savings 1,059,904 0.03% 1,044,899 0.03% 923,208 0.07%

Certificates of deposit 1,240,345 0.41% 1,291,194 0.45% 1,486,016 1.16%

Total Interest-bearing Deposits 5,325,346 0.18% 5,372,203 0.20% 5,451,821 0.48%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements 71,054 0.10% 67,838 0.10% 64,000 0.25%

Short-term borrowings — —% — —% 84,310 0.38%

Long-term borrowings 22,841 1.99% 23,113 2.01% 49,269 2.52%

Junior subordinated debt securities 64,118 3.01% 64,103 3.06% 64,057 3.19%

Total Borrowings 158,012 1.56% 155,054 1.61% 261,636 1.44%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 5,483,358 0.22% 5,527,256 0.24% 5,713,457 0.53%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,812,185

2,727,653

2,433,665



Shareholders' equity 1,198,641

1,179,002

1,145,882



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $9,494,184

$9,433,911

$9,293,004



















Net Interest Margin (9)

3.14%

3.16%

3.29%



















S&T Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited









Nine Months Ended September 30,



(dollars in thousands)



2021

2020



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)













ASSETS













Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$669,593 0.12% $158,771 0.38%

Securities, at fair value



815,197 2.24% 776,995 2.50%

Loans held for sale



4,780 3.02% 5,407 3.17%

Commercial real estate



3,248,417 3.71% 3,373,466 4.33%

Commercial and industrial



1,863,447 4.13% 2,020,179 3.82%

Commercial construction



479,733 3.30% 428,977 3.91%

Total Commercial Loans



5,591,597 3.81% 5,822,622 4.12%

Residential mortgage



878,709 4.13% 974,144 4.24%

Home equity



538,931 3.49% 540,220 4.09%

Installment and other consumer



85,640 6.06% 79,757 6.60%

Consumer construction



14,257 4.92% 12,587 4.49%

Total Consumer Loans



1,517,538 4.02% 1,606,708 4.31%

Total Portfolio Loans



7,109,135 3.86% 7,429,330 4.16%

Total Loans



7,113,915 3.86% 7,434,737 4.16%

Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



10,579 4.07% 19,473 5.38%

Total Interest-earning Assets



8,609,284 3.41% 8,389,976 3.94%

Noninterest-earning assets



728,314

772,404



Total Assets



$9,337,598

$9,162,380



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing demand



$952,297 0.09% $981,174 0.33%

Money market



2,023,583 0.18% 2,048,466 0.69%

Savings



1,033,581 0.04% 880,673 0.12%

Certificates of deposit



1,291,666 0.51% 1,549,177 1.50%

Total Interest-bearing deposits



5,301,126 0.22% 5,459,490 0.76%

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



67,872 0.12% 60,045 0.30%

Short-term borrowings



8,425 0.19% 182,623 1.02%

Long-term borrowings



23,139 2.00% 50,292 2.52%

Junior subordinated debt securities



64,103 3.05% 64,099 3.72%

Total Borrowings



163,539 1.54% 357,059 1.60%

Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,464,665 0.26% 5,816,549 0.81%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,693,530

2,170,447



Shareholders' equity



1,179,403

1,175,384



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,337,598

$9,162,380



















Net Interest Margin (10)





3.25%

3.37%



S&T Bancorp, Inc.



Consolidated Selected Financial Data



Unaudited





2021

2021

2020





Third

Second

Third



(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter



Nonperforming Loans (NPL)













Commercial loans:

% NPL

% NPL

% NPL

Commercial real estate $56,400

1.71% $82,050

2.53% $52,805

1.60%

Commercial and industrial 38,581

2.27% 16,997

0.96% 12,498

0.61%

Commercial construction 4,053

0.75% 384

0.08% 1,504

0.31%

Total Nonperforming Commercial Loans (1) 99,034

1.83% 99,431

1.81% 66,807

1.15%

Consumer loans:













Residential mortgage 9,172

1.03% 9,917

1.15% 13,018

1.37%

Home equity 2,917

0.53% 3,150

0.58% 4,106

0.76%

Installment and other consumer 189

0.19% 121

0.14% 141

0.17%

Total Nonperforming Consumer Loans 12,278

0.79% 13,188

0.87% 17,265

1.08%

Total Nonperforming Loans (1) $111,312

1.60% $112,619

1.61% $84,072

1.13%

(1) Included in nonperforming commercial loans is $1.7 million of loans held for sale.













2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs $4,206



$8,737



$13,667



Recoveries (616)



(1,264)



(754)



Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $3,590



$7,473



$12,913

















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Commercial real estate 3,651



6,595



10,963



Commercial and industrial (277)



795



1,267



Commercial construction 54



(2)



(1)



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 3,428



7,388



12,229



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage 2



(57)



274



Home equity 37



10



204



Installment and other consumer 123



132



206



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) 162



85



684



Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries) $3,590



$7,473



$12,913





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2021

2020

Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Charge-offs



$19,476



$93,415



Recoveries



(2,601)



(1,273)



Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



$16,875



$92,142

















Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)











Commercial loans:











Customer fraud



$—



$58,671



Commercial real estate



10,944



16,979



Commercial and industrial



5,431



14,592



Commercial construction



51



(22)



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs/(Recoveries)



16,426



90,220



Consumer loans:











Residential mortgage



17



367



Home equity



279



301



Installment and other consumer



153



1,254



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



449



1,922



Total Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)



$16,875



$92,142



































2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Asset Quality Data











Nonperforming loans $111,312



112,619



$84,072



OREO 13,370



1,145



2,317



Total Nonperforming assets 124,682



113,764



86,389



Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing) 14,033



20,650



18,648



Troubled debt restructurings (accruing) 13,782



14,321



18,478



Total troubled debt restructurings 27,815



34,971



37,126



Nonperforming loans / total loans 1.60%



1.61%



1.13%



Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO 1.78%



1.62%



1.17%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans 1.55%



1.56%



1.64%



Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP 1.60%



1.64%



1.77%



Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 97%



97.00%



144%



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $3,590



$7,473



$12,913



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans 0.21%



0.43%



0.69%







































Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2021

2020

Asset Quality Data











Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)



$16,875



$92,142



Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)(annualized) / average loans



0.32%



1.66%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,201,681



$1,188,733



$1,142,115



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax

liability (379,218)



(379,563)



(380,735)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $822,462



$809,170



$761,380



Common shares outstanding 39,368



39,346



39,252



Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $20.89



$20.57



$19.40

















(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (annualized) $109,492



$113,778



$66,455



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax 1,369



1,395



2,069



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized) $110,861



$115,173



$68,524

















Average total shareholders' equity $1,198,641



$1,179,002



$1,145,882



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred

tax liability (379,443)



(379,784)



(380,781)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $819,197



$799,218



$765,101



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 13.53%



14.41%



8.96%

















(3) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income before taxes $33,928



$35,338



$20,028



Plus: Provision for credit losses 3,388



2,561



17,485



Total 37,317



37,899



37,513



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP) $148,051



$152,012



$149,237



Average assets $9,494,184



$9,433,911



$9,293,004



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP) 1.56%



1.61%



1.61%

















(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense $47,241



$45,829



$48,246



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income $68,712



$68,304



$69,276



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 557



585



780



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) 69,269



68,889



70,056



Noninterest income 15,846



15,424



16,483



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities —



(29)



—



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income $85,115



$84,284



$86,539



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.50%



54.37%



55.75%



















S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited







Nine Months Ended September 30,

(dollars in thousands)



2021

2020















(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)











Net income (loss) (annualized)



$117,477



($4,189)



Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax



1,409



2,050



Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)



$118,886



($2,140)

















Average total shareholders' equity



$1,179,403



$1,175,384



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability



(379,788)



(380,884)



Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$799,614



$794,500



Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



14.87%



(0.27)%

















(6) PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)











Income (loss) before taxes



$108,444



($8,839)



Plus: Provision for credit losses



9,087



124,294



Total



117,531



115,455



Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)



$157,139



$154,221



Average assets



$9,337,598



$9,162,380



PTPP / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.68%



1.68%

















(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)











Noninterest expense



$138,650



$138,115



Less: merger related expenses



—



(2,342)



Noninterest expense excluding nonrecurring items



$138,650



$135,773

















Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$207,674



$209,460



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,806



2,477



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



209,480



211,937



Noninterest income



48,507



44,110



Less: net (gains) losses on sale of securities



(29)



(142)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$257,958



$255,905



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



53.75%



53.06%

















(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income



$218,127



$244,916



Less: interest expense



(10,453)



35,456



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



207,674



209,460



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



1,806



2,477



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$209,480



$211,937



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)



$280,074



$283,098



Average interest-earning assets



$8,609,284



$8,389,976



Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.25%



3.37%





S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:







2021

2021

2020



Third

Second

Third

(dollars in thousands) Quarter

Quarter

Quarter















(8) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)











Total shareholders' equity $1,201,681



$1,188,733



$1,142,115



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (379,218)



(379,563)



(380,735)



Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $822,462



$809,170



$761,380

















Total assets $9,436,054



$9,495,832



$9,190,572



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability (379,218)



(379,563)



(380,735)



Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $9,056,836



$9,116,269



$8,809,837



Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.08%



8.88%



8.64%

















(9) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)











Interest income and dividend income $71,769



$71,577



$76,848



Less: interest expense (3,058)



(3,273)



(7,572)



Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income 68,711



68,304



69,276



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment 557



585



780



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $69,268



$68,889



$70,056



Net interest income (FTE) (annualized) $274,812



$276,313



$278,701



Average interest- earning assets $8,769,425



$8,729,277



$8,477,074



Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 3.14%



3.16%



3.29%



















