Privai Launches New Spa Salon Concept For The Health, Wellness And Beauty Industry

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Privai, the luxury skin and body care line, today announced the expansion of its brand with the debut of Privai | Spa + Salon. Focused on personalized wellness for the whole being, each destination will deliver signature experiences, unsurpassed services, rejuvenating treatments, and results-driven products. Located throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan region, the first two locations to open this year will be Westpost (formerly Pentagon Row) and North Bethesda's Pike & Rose followed by Fairfax Corner, Reston, Gaithersburg and Tyson's Corner early next year.

Founded upon the belief that everyone deserves "spa in a bottle" skincare products that provide accessible luxury and rejuvenation, Christina Stratton and Ilana Alberico developed the Privai line following the success of their spa and wellness management company, Innovative Spa Management (ISM SPA). This next evolution of the Privai brand brings their passion about self-care and personalized wellness to life in order to better serve individuals' body, mind, and sense of self.

"We are thrilled to evolve Privai into a personalized lifestyle brand because we are committed to delivering a world-class experience," said Ms. Stratton, co-founder and CEO of Privai. "We want to offer a place that truly realizes individual needs: from spa and body treatments to salon and beauty services. We understand that no two guests are alike, and it is this belief that inspires us to curate unique experiences, one's antidote for respite and recharging."

The new Privai | Spa + Salon locations will be managed by ISM SPA and include a partnership with the co-founders' newest technology innovation, Spa Space, an app which pairs expert licensed providers and stylists to meet customer's needs. In addition, Privai | Spa + Salon locations will open under the guidance of Anne Melby, who has joined ISM SPA as Senior Vice President and will be responsible for overseeing operations for ISM SPA and all Privai | Spa + Salon locations. A highly respected and accomplished industry veteran with over 20 years within the hospitality and wellness sectors, Ms. Melby has held multiple positions with Red Door Spa Holdings, in addition to managing her entrepreneurial venture, Fractional COO Hospitality Spa & Wellness.

About Privai

Privai is a personalized lifestyle brand with a purpose of providing world-class products and experiences, empowered by expertise and passion. Co-founded by Christina Stratton and Ilana Alberico, the entrepreneurs behind Innovative Spa Management (ISM SPA), Privai originated in 2006 as a luxury skin and body care line. In 2021, the brand expanded to a new health, wellness and beauty concept with the belief of wellness for the whole being and purposeful connections that serve the body, mind, and sense of self. Together, Privai Products and Privai | Spa + Salon harmoniously synchronize to enrich the lives of guests and community.

About ISM SPA

ISM SPA is a boutique spa management and wellness design firm that partners with resorts, hotels, day spas, residential properties and retail locations to deliver operational excellence and optimal spa experiences. ISM SPA is dedicated to creating positive lasting relationships with clients, partners and employees by building branded spas that offer unsurpassed service, impactful results, attention to detail, and commitment to continuous improvement. ISM SPA is built on a foundation of expert spa operators and designers in order to effectively integrate a brand concept into intelligent design and world-class service standards, providing the critical management link between the spa brand and its key stakeholders.

