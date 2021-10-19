Outback Steakhouse Launches TeamMATES Program With College Football Athletes TeamMATES program will donate meals to families in need across the country

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outback Steakhouse® signed the first seven college football athletes* to join its new TeamMATES program. The new initiative celebrates all the good that comes with being a teammate in sports and in the community and allows each TeamMATE to showcase the attributes needed to be a great part of a team – dependability, trust, commitment, and a good attitude.

Through TeamMATES, Outback Steakhouse's roster of athletes will give back to their communities by raising money locally and nationwide. Starting Saturday October 23, Outback Steakhouse will make donations of meals to military families in need through Operation Homefront. The players will also dine with teammates and host local give back nights at select Outback Steakhouse locations to raise money for their favorite charities.

The TeamMATES class of 2021 for college football includes:

CJ Stroud | The Ohio State University | Quarterback

Chris Olave | The Ohio State University | Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilson | The Ohio State University | Wide Receiver

AJ Henning | University of Michigan | Wide Receiver

Blake Corum | University of Michigan | Running Back

Emory Jones | University of Florida | Quarterback

Anthony Richardson | University of Florida | Quarterback

"College football Saturdays are filled with excitement and the connections people make at tailgates, in stadiums, and at our restaurants," said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. "We are excited to partner with our inaugural class of athletes to continue to forge those moments along with memories for our athletes and our communities."

To celebrate, college students in Gainesville, Fla., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Columbus, Ohio, can enjoy 10 percent off their check by showing their valid student ID in the restaurant or using promo code "10STUDENTS" when ordering online or in the app. The offer is valid from October 21 – October 24 and for select locations in Gainesville, Fla., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Columbus, Ohio.

Outback Steakhouse® will continue to build the TeamMATES program with additional male and female college athletes during the winter and spring sports seasons and is calling for all eligible student athletes to apply for consideration at www.outback.com/teammates. Selected athletes will receive Outback Steakhouse® gift cards and official TeamMATES merchandise.

The Brand Marketing division of Excel Sports Management was tapped by Outback to develop the brand's first NIL endorsement program, advising on strategy and leading talent procurement and campaign execution.

To learn more about Outback Steakhouse®, its TeamMATES program please visit www.outback.com/teammates. Download the new app at www.outback.com/app. For more information about Outback Steakhouse®, please visit www.outback.com or follow Outback on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.

*Athletes were signed in accordance with recent NIL policy.

