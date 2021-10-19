NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace Signs Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Michigan Cannabis Brand NBA legend will develop his own brand of cannabis products in 2022

DETROIT, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During his Hall of Fame career, Detroit Pistons' legend Ben Wallace played with intensity and passion. He plans to bring the same qualities to the Michigan cannabis industry through an exclusive licensing agreement with Jackson-based Rair . As part of the agreement, Wallace will develop his own brand of cannabis products, including his own strain. Products in the early 2022 launch include cannabis flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges, with future products to be announced.

"As a former pro athlete, I've got aches and pains and different stresses than before. Cannabis has helped with all that, safely," said Wallace. "After working with the Rair team for the last couple of months, I know this will be a great partnership. They're serious about growing quality products and ending the stigma around cannabis use, and we're going to bring you a brand that shows the grit and toughness my teams and I always brought to the court in Detroit."

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NBA legend Ben Wallace and excited to build a brand with him," said Kevin McFadden, CEO of Rair. "Ben's work ethic, drive and dedication to excellence aligns with Rair's promise to provide best in class cannabis products to the patients and recreational customers of Michigan."

Rair's Ben Wallace brand will be released in the coming weeks, along with the logo and packaging design, both of which are being developed by Rair's advertising agency, Atomic Honey in Detroit.

About Rair

Founded in Jackson in 2019, Rair uses cutting edge aeroponic technology and agricultural automation to bridge the gap between commercial and small batch cannabis flower. The company's process reduces the chance of contamination and allows for real-time recipe adjustments. Rair offers a large variety of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates, online and at four locations across Michigan.

The company is focused on advancing gender and racial equity throughout the cannabis industry, with three women running Rair's operations. Rair is also committed to environmental sustainability. They operate a state-of-the-art growing facility that reclaims 90% of its water, use energy efficient equipment throughout, and use recycled plastics taken from the oceans in their packaging. Learn more at RairCo.com.

About Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace is a former NBA player and NBA Hall of Fame inductee. After playing for Virginia Union University, Wallace went undrafted in the 1996 draft and signed a free agent contract with the Washington Bullets, until he was traded to the Orlando Magic for the 1999 season.

From 2000-2005 and again in 2009-2012, Wallace played for the Detroit Pistons. He was a driving force on the 2004 Championship team, which cemented his dominance as a defensive player and future hall of famer. He would retire from the Pistons in 2012.

In September 2021, Ben Wallace was inducted into the Hall of Fame. He is the only undrafted player in NBA history to make it to the Hall of Fame and is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players ever – drafted or undrafted.

About Atomic Honey

Atomic Honey is a performance-focused advertising agency based in Eastern Market, Detroit. The company helps emerging brands and select startups connect with and activate consumers, providing branding and marketing services to clients nationwide. The agency is led by industry veterans Steve Jbara and Robb Taylor. Information about Atomic Honey can be found at www.AtomicHNY.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rair Cannabis