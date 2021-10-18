McDermott Completes Its First Sail Away on Tyra Redevelopment Project

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott has successfully completed its first delivery with sail away on Aug. 24, 2021 of two bridges and a flare for the Tyra Redevelopment project for TotalEnergies EP Denmark.

The work package for the Tyra Redevelopment is executed from McDermott's fabrication yard in Batam, Indonesia, and includes the Tyra East G (TEG) natural gas processing topside, two 328-foot bridges (100 meters) and a 449-foot flare (137 meters).

With the close-out of onshore commissioning on the two bridges and flare complete, the team is fully focused on construction close-out on the TEG module in preparation for the onshore commissioning and sail away next year.

"The completion of McDermott's first delivery sail away for the Tyra Redevelopment project is a major achievement," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa. "The stringent environmental standards in the North Sea drove us to deliver the most compact and efficient process system possible for what is one of the more complex projects we've tackled. Despite the logistical challenges of delivering projects during COVID-19, a collaborative approach with the certifying authority, Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and TotalEnergies, enabled us to achieve this important milestone while maintaining high quality and safety standards. During the summer the team also achieved 17 million work hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI)."

The Tyra field is the center of Denmark's national energy infrastructure, processing more than 90 percent of the nation's natural gas production. TotalEnergies EP Denmark operates the Tyra field on behalf of the Danish Underground Consortium—a partnership consisting of TotalEnergies EP Denmark (43.2 percent), Noreco (36.8 percent) and Nordsoefonden (20 percent).

"The first sail away of new facilities from our Batam yard was an important step towards rebuilding the Tyra field to support TotalEnergies' vision and pursuit of sustainable operations. Tyra II will be the new high-tech hub for Denmark's natural gas production and will reduce CO2 emissions by 30 percent. Keeping everyone safe is in our DNA, and achieving more than 17 million work hours without a single lost time injury in the yard at Batam perfectly exemplifies our collaboration with McDermott," said Morten Hesselager Pedersen, Vice President, Head of the Tyra Redevelopment, TotalEnergies EP Denmark.

