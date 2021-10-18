Aterian Investment Partners Closes Fund IV at Over $830 Million

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industry-leading businesses poised for transformation, announces the closing of its fourth fund, Aterian Investment Partners IV, LP (together with its parallel fund, "Fund IV") with over $830 million of capital commitments.

Aterian's Fund IV received strong reception from existing investors and a targeted group of new investors which facilitated Fund IV being launched and closed in nine weeks. Aterian secured a diverse group of commitments including endowments, foundations, family offices, insurance companies, pension plans and fund-of-funds throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

Aterian's founders, Brandon Bethea, Michael Fieldstone and Christopher Thomas commented, "The Aterian team is incredibly thankful for and humbled by the continued support from our existing investors and the relationships built with a select group of new investors. We are grateful to have partnered alongside remarkable companies, managers, family/founders and sellers who share our values by building trust, being impactful, fostering vibrant cultures and succeeding as one team. We are also appreciative of our extended strategic relationships including the investment bankers, lenders and advisors that share in Aterian's development as a firm."

Aterian's Fund IV will continue the firm's strategy of providing the marketplace with speed, certainty and solutions while investing in proven franchises generating $50 million to $750 million of revenue. Since its founding in 2009, Aterian has raised aggregate capital commitments over $1.5 billion and has invested in over 40 businesses.

"We could not be prouder of each member of Aterian's twenty-three person team that has been working tirelessly to create tremendous value across the portfolio. Each of us is excited to continue that effort on behalf of our investors in Fund IV," added Aterian.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel for Aterian.

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages over $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com.

