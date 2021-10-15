KitchenAid Brand Launches "Design Minded" Content Series, Available Now

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid presents "Design Minded," a content series available today HERE . The new series centers around the emerging discipline of neuroaesthetics, the study of how design impacts our brains and behavior, as documented through two distinct home renovations. The series highlights how KitchenAid is not only a brand for those who love to cook, but a brand for designers and homeowners who are creating spaces built to fuel their passion in the kitchen.

With the last year behind us, one in which our relationship to home drastically shifted to a more holistic one, it's never been more timely to consider the emerging discipline of neuroaesthetics. In partnership with Vox Creative, the content series explores the neurological and even physiological benefits of design. Renowned designer, Sabrina Soto and expert in neuroaesthetics, Itai Palti work together to reimagine two homeowners' spaces to serve their unique culinary needs, blending aesthetics and cognitive experience in the space. From leveraging the biophilia hypothesis to create a tranquil kitchen space, to using the science of physical-social dimension for hosting guests, viewers will leave with an entirely new perspective on design.

"A kitchen is far more than where we eat and cook," said Priyanka Rathore, brand communications manager for KitchenAid. "At KitchenAid, we know the relationship to our home is holistic. From our productivity to our overall well-being, the design of our spaces deeply influences how we think, feel and live. The KitchenAid brand's design philosophy is rooted in the belief that our spaces should not only look beautiful but should also make us feel inspired and connected. 'Design Minded' explains how we can leverage design for neurological and even physiological benefits, showcasing how the KitchenAid line of appliances can shape how we truly feel in our spaces."

Meet the Designers

Sabrina Soto : Sabrina is a renowned interior designer, consultant, entrepreneur, and TV personality. In the series, she brings to life the KitchenAid brand's design philosophy that our spaces should support both our aesthetic and emotional needs.

Itai Palti : Itai is a pioneer in neuroaesthetics, conscious design, and the evolving relationship we have with our interior spaces. In the series, Itai marries art and science to help reimagine the homeowners' spaces.

Meet the Homeowners

Jenné Claiborne: Jenné is a popular blogger, vegan chef, a best-selling cookbook author, and new Atlanta homeowner. Her first cookbook Sweet Potato Soul offers 100 vegan soul food recipes that riff on southern soul food in delicious ways. Jenné's main objective for her space is to create a tranquil sanctuary that brings the outside environment experience inside, to allow her to feel light, calm, and connected to nature. is a popular blogger, vegan chef, a best-selling cookbook author, and newhomeowner. Her first cookbookoffers 100 vegan soul food recipes that riff on southern soul food in delicious ways. Jenné's main objective for her space is to create a tranquil sanctuary that brings the outside environment experience inside, to allow her to feel light, calm, and connected to nature.

Kate Arends : Kate Arends is a designer, tastemaker, founder of popular creative and lifestyle blog Wit and Delight and is in the process of renovating her St. Paul, Minnesota home. Kate is passionate about interior design and engaging her large follower base with her favorite finds, colors, and room-by-room renovations. In contrast to Jenné's objectives, Kate's desires for her kitchen space were all about color, texture, energy, and communal flow. is a designer, tastemaker, founder of popular creative and lifestyle blog Wit and Delight and is in the process of renovating herhome. Kate is passionate about interior design and engaging her large follower base with her favorite finds, colors, and room-by-room renovations. In contrast to Jenné's objectives, Kate's desires for her kitchen space were all about color, texture, energy, and communal flow.

"As a designer, I'm always looking for products that exhibit the best of both form and function," said Sabrina Soto, interior designer. "That's why I was excited to be part of this project led by KitchenAid. The brand is known for long-lasting products with iconic design that can help shape a space as much as traditional decor elements."

Starting today, viewers can find the series HERE . Viewers can also shop the featured KitchenAid products via https://www.kitchenaid.com/major-appliances.html .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA .

About Vox Creative

Vox Creative is Vox Media's award-winning brand studio. Vox Creative's team of strategists, writers, storytellers, and analysts create original content and experiences that connect brands with influential audiences across Vox Media's editorial networks and beyond. Vox Creative's work spans short and long-form video, podcasts, explainers, experiential, shoppable content and more. They've built houses, invented cocktails, produced documentaries, traveled inside companies to uncover untold stories, and, on rare occasions, have gone to the moon.

