Ignitetech's Enterprise Software Portfolio Expands With New Acquisitions From Avolin Record year of growth bolstered by largest acquisition in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteTech™, the company "Where Software Goes to Live™," today announced the acquisition of 12 new software solutions from Avolin, a separate business unit within the ESW Capital organization.

IgniteTech Acquires Avolin

This latest acquisition caps off a record year of growth for IgniteTech, with over 40 new products added to its software library, which now exceeds 60 solutions across a wide variety of industries, markets and functional areas.

"IgniteTech is excited to continue the partnerships that the Avolin organization has built with its impressive customer base," said Eric Vaughan, IgniteTech's CEO. "We are committed to ensuring continuity and innovation for the software solutions that our incoming customers have come to expect. We are also looking forward to bringing even more value to former Avolin customers, at no additional cost, with our exciting IgniteTech Unlimited program with solutions such as our Cloud Cost Optimization offering which reduces Cloud spend simply and automatically."

IgniteTech's world-class team is strengthened by bringing Avolin team members on board as part of the transition. Avolin customers affected should expect the combined efforts of the teams to deliver more service, innovation and results than ever before.

The new offerings strengthen IgniteTech's Sales & Marketing Enablement, Functional Process Automation, Information Technology Acceleration and Communications & Remote Engagement software suites, and include:

CoreTrac CRM empowers financial services teams in community banks and credit unions to deliver outstanding customer experience outcomes.

Agemni helps dish and satellite installers streamline sales and back-office functions with a single CRM software platform.

StreetSmart provides visibility and control for mobile workforce management to increase productivity and streamline field service operations.

GoMembers seamlessly integrates association membership data into one solution.

Vision helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers maximize profitability by ensuring that the right inventory is in the right place at the right time.

Prologic helps maximize profits with customizable retail business operations.

Computron efficiently and securely manages accounting and business management processes while meeting shifting regulatory demands.

Tradebeam leverages lean principles to provide manufacturers and their suppliers with real-time insight and control over inventory.

NS8 combines advanced data analytics with real-time scoring to outsmart threats to prevent fraud.

SupportSoft empowers managed service providers (MSPs) and IT teams to improve productivity to resolve IT issues faster.

Verdiem lets IT departments remotely wake computers for deploying necessary security updates and optimizing power management.

Knova helps large customer service and support organizations handle complex queries across channels.

These acquisitions continue to make good on IgniteTech's promise to continuously expand its portfolio of products in the IgniteTech Unlimited (what Avolin customers knew as "Prime") program for both current and incoming IgniteTech customers. IgniteTech Unlimited is the groundbreaking, Netflix-style license model where every IgniteTech customer has full access to the entire IgniteTech enterprise solution portfolio — at no additional cost. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, IgniteTech customers deployed over 100 software solutions as part of the Unlimited program, driving down their costs and improving remote-work collaboration across their organizations.

Transitioning customers should expect all billing, support and services to continue seamlessly, and IgniteTech will make any additional announcements regarding changes when appropriate.



ABOUT IGNITETECH

Ignite Enterprise Software Solutions, Inc. (IgniteTech) is one of the world's foremost and innovative enterprise software companies. Founded in 2010, IgniteTech is a privately-held company and a member of the ESW Capital group of companies. Building on its corporate vision, "Where Software Goes to Live™," IgniteTech grows solely through acquisitions, delivering on the promise of revitalizing enterprise software through the three pillars of the Company's corporate vision: to save and stabilize the software and businesses it acquires; to innovate and transform products to the AWS cloud and to add Unlimited value with a one-of-a-kind, Netflix-style software subscription that includes all products in IgniteTech's solution suites.

