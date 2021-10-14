North Star Imaging Welcomes New Global Sales Director

ROGERS, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lih Fang Chew joins NSI's Management Team.

As NSI's new Global Sales Director, Lih Fang is responsible for overall sales worldwide. She brings extensive international experience in general management, sales, marketing, business development and operations to the organization.

Lih Fang has a diverse background in the industrial and medical device fields and, has worked in small and large global companies where she honed her results-oriented skills.

Lih Fang has an electrical engineering degree from the Minnesota State University in Mankato, as well as an MBA from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. She has a Six Sigma Black Belt and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Lih Fang speaks six languages and resides in MN.

For further information, please contact marketing@4nsi.com.

North Star Imaging manufactures turn-key industrial 2D & 3D Digital Radiography & Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray equipment. Industrial X-ray imaging is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning, 3D Metrology & more. X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without opening or destroying it.

NSI also offers as-needed X-ray Inspection Scanning Services at their 5 global sites in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, UK, and China and, 24/7 NDT Technical Service and Basic & Advanced NDT classroom and online trainings all year round. NSI is certified for both ISO 9001:2015 QMS (Quality Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 EMS (Environmental Management System).

Visit our website for more information www.4nsi.com.

