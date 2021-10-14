GLOSSLAB to Open First Washington, D.C. Studio

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSSLAB, a hygiene-first, membership-based, waterless nail studio operator, has signed a lease with EastBanc, Inc. , marking the company's first location in Washington, D.C. GLOSSLAB will officially open its doors at 1533 Wisconsin Avenue NW in early 2022, and will add to Georgetown's growing list of retailers and experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/GLOSSLAB)

This opening will join existing studios in Manhattan (Flatiron, Tribeca, Upper East Side and West Village) along with soon-to-open locations in Miami, Bethesda, MD, Hoboken, NJ and CT (Darien and Westport).

Founder Rachel Apfel Glass created GLOSSLAB when she saw a gap in the market during her years working at a hedge fund, when she found it nearly impossible to fit in an efficient manicure during the busy work week. After the birth of her second daughter, Rachel and a team of experts got together to open the first GLOSSLAB location in the Flatiron district of New York. GLOSSLAB quickly grew in popularity, and currently has thousands of members.

The hygiene-first, waterless, and membership based studio also features technology enhanced services such as online booking, cashless payment, and contactless check-in and check-out. GLOSSLAB patrons can choose from a curated group of performance-based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class, long-lasting gel and non-toxic polishes.

"This three story, historical gem of a site is perfect for the first GLOSSLAB in Washington, D.C. We are so excited to be part of the Georgetown community," says Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB.

"GLOSSLAB has taken the nail industry by storm and created an experience, grounded in its commitment to hygiene, that EastBanc believes will be well-received by the Georgetown clientele," said Philippe Lanier, Principal at EastBanc. "We foresee GLOSSLAB quickly becoming a staple in D.C., as it has in many other cities, and look forward to watching their success in the years to come."

As the majority landowner of Georgetown's retail properties, EastBanc's commitment to the neighborhood's success has driven some of the most innovative, in-demand brands to the shopping district, making Georgetown a focal point in the growth of brick and mortar retail. GLOSSLAB is one of many new retailers EastBanc is bringing to the neighborhood this year, including Aerie, Everlane, Avocado Mattress and more as both brands and shoppers continue to look to Georgetown for their next physical retail locations.

GLOSSLAB has become the go-to destination for top names including: Jennifer Garner, Neil Patrick Harris, The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell, P.K. Subban, and Minka Kelly - to name a few.

For more information on Rachel and GLOSSLAB, please visit www.glosslab.com . Follow along on Instagram at: @GLOSSLAB.

ABOUT GLOSSLAB:

Rachel Apfel Glass founded GLOSSLAB with a mission to modernize the nail studio experience with its hygiene-first, membership based concept. After giving birth to her second daughter, Glass made her dreams a reality, and founded GLOSSLAB on three key pillars including: Hygiene, Efficiency, and Membership. In addition to focusing on the client experience, Glass believed it was equally important to provide employees with a safe working environment, fair wages, and a true career path. GLOSSLAB prides itself on being totally water free, as water is a breeding ground for germs. Hygiene is GLOSSLAB's guarantee, with strict measures in place long before COVID-19 guidelines were developed. The future forward studio features technology enhanced services (online booking, cashless payment, contactless check-in and check-out) and performance based products at the forefront of beauty and nail trends including best-in-class long lasting vegan polish, gel, and non-toxic polishes.

ABOUT EASTBANC, INC:

EastBanc, Inc. specializes in the acquisition, redevelopment, and management of commercial real estate assets. The firm's long-term appreciation strategy emphasizes the creation of enterprise value in specific markets through targeted deployment of investor capital. The cornerstone of EastBanc's enterprise value strategy incorporates its unique ability to influence sizable portions of urban streetscape with significant capital upgrades and master-planned leasing. With an emphasis on urban mixed-use investment, EastBanc's developments include upscale retail, luxury residential, Trophy office, and luxury hotel property types. For more information, visit: www.eastbanc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glosslab