Choice Hotels Announces New Corporate Headquarters In North Bethesda, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced it has executed a lease for a new corporate headquarters in North Bethesda, Maryland. The new headquarters will occupy over 105,000 square feet of office space in the mixed-use development of Pike & Rose. The building is being developed by owner Federal Realty Investment Trust and Choice is expected to begin working there in the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Between this new building in North Bethesda and our state-of-the-art technology center in Scottsdale, Arizona, which opened this month, we're thrilled to offer our associates best-in-class places to work," said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. "Designed with our specific needs in mind, these amenity-rich facilities will help enable us to perform at our peak, so we can best serve our guests and hotel owners. Further, we're pleased to keep our headquarters in Maryland, which has been our home for over 50 years."

"It is tremendous news that Choice Hotels is opening a new headquarters in North Bethesda, reaffirming its commitment to our state and retaining hundreds of jobs here for years to come," said Governor Larry Hogan. "The company has been an outstanding corporate citizen in the community, and we look forward to their continued success here in Maryland and around the world."

"Choice Hotels has been an important member of Maryland's tourism industry for more than 50 years and we were very pleased to work with them on the decision for a new headquarters," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "This new location will give a world-class company like Choice Hotels a number of attractive advantages that are so critical to companies today, including proximity to public transportation and a variety of retail, dining and wellness options."

Located at 915 Meeting Street in North Bethesda, Choice's new headquarters will be part of a planned 16-story, LEED Gold-targeted building featuring 9,100 square feet of ground floor retail. The building will incorporate a vibrant architectural design that includes numerous amenities, such as a rooftop conference center with collaborative common areas, WiredScore-certified connectivity, a fitness center, and resource-efficient and wellness features. Situated within the Pike & Rose neighborhood, the office will be located near many retail, services, dining and entertainment offerings, and will also feature ample nearby parking, well-marked pedestrian crossing zones, and easy underground access to White Flint Metro station, bus and rail service.

Federal Realty anticipates breaking ground on the new headquarters building later in 2021.

"We are thrilled to welcome Choice Hotels to the growing list of world-class organizations that call Pike & Rose home," said Donald Wood, CEO of Federal Realty. "Choice's focus on employee well-being make 915 Meeting Street and the Pike & Rose neighborhood the perfect fit. Its associates will have unparalleled access to state-of-the-art architecture that incorporates the latest wellness features and a thoughtfully curated merchandising mix all within an authentic, vibrant neighborhood with excellent regional access."

Choice Hotels was founded in 1941 and has been headquartered in Maryland since 1968, including previously in Silver Spring and currently in Rockville. The company is committed to serving the communities in which its associates and franchisees work and live, including:

Helping those affected by the pandemic, including ongoing efforts with the American Red Cross , Operation Homefront and International Franchise Association , as well as previously supporting the Serta "Stay Home, Send Beds" Initiative .

Reducing its franchise system's carbon footprint and promoting environmentally friendly practices through its Room to be Green program.

Partnering with Clean the World to recycle discarded soap and shampoo from hotels so that they can be distributed to people in need around the world.

Choice Hotels also continues to be recognized for workplace achievements. The company has recently been named by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity as well as Best Employer for Veterans; earned a top score on Disability:IN's Disability Equality Index; tabbed as one of the innovative companies that are leading on leave policy for employees by National Partnership for Women and Families; and recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

To learn more about Choice's efforts to support the communities it serves, view the company's Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

