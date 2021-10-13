Papaya's New Company Hub Centralizes Resources Companies Need to Expand Quickly and Confidently

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papaya Global, the market leader for managing global people, payroll, and payments, is proud to announce the launch of our new Company Hub, an innovative "Center of Expertise" for onboarding and managing a workforce in more than 140 countries.

The new Hub provides easy access to Papaya's resources and experts – all tailored to each client – and serves as an essential channel for updating ever-changing tax and laws in the countries where they currently, and may one day, operate.

It offers direct access to professionals in every area of support, guides for onboarding in all relevant countries, and robust information on everything from compensation and benefits, real time salary benchmarks to equity management, immigration, and labor laws.

Companies looking to expand their operations into global markets don't have a good way to get visibility into accurate information on local compliance. They don't have the expertise to be competitive employers, for example understanding salary benchmarks, expected benefits and local practices, in order to be compete successfully.

"We created a groundbreaking information center that puts all the scattered and hard-to-find information at our clients' fingertips," said Papaya Global Co-founder and CEO Eynat Guez.

"Companies can access everything they need to go global – from expert guidance to real time resources - all as part of our platform service, available to all our clients at no additional cost.

"If they have questions, they have direct access to Papaya's legal team, our specialists in immigration, in benefits, in employment law, and much more. Everything is now in one place and available with one click, including urgent legislation updates they need to know," she added.

Information on the Company Hub includes:

- Salary benchmarks in 140+ countries based on real time resources

- Easy access to our Global Expert Team in areas including legal, global employment, global equity management, taxes, immigration, and benefits

- Information tailored to each client based on their global operations

- Guides to onboarding and offboarding requirements for each location

- Platform Support guides

- Onboarding tracking tool

- Best practice and strategies for managing a global workforce

- Library of contract templates for every country – employment contractors, IP, and non-compete

In addition, each client's Company Hub contains enhanced country guides for each location the client operates. The guides contain a wealth of information about tax and labor laws, benchmarks, benefits, and much more.

About Papaya

Papaya offers a people, payroll, and payment management solution supporting all types of global employment (payroll, EoR, and contractors) in over 140 countries to remove barriers to global hiring, enhance collaboration and engagement, and provide a first-rate employment experience. It can transform any company into a truly unified and global organization in record time.

The automated, cloud-based SaaS platform provides an end-to-end solution, from onboarding to on-going management and cross-border payments. The platform integrates with all existing HRIS management tools, provides real-time business reporting, and eliminates errors. It gathers all employee information into one place, creating a highly visible system for tracking payroll spending. The platform ensures GDPR and SOC compliance to maintain the highest standard of security.

Papaya's team currently spans Tel Aviv, New York, Austin, London, Kiev, and Melbourne, with plans to triple in growth year-over-year in terms of clients, revenue, and employees globally. Papaya's technology has been recognized by all leading global analysts, including Gartner, Visa, NelsonHall and others, as disruptive in the field of global people, payroll, and payments.

