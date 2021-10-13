Kryon Recognized as Major Contender and Market Star Performer in Everest Group RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 Everest Group positions Kryon as a leading RPA platform, highlighting a 50% YoY increase in global client base

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon®, the pioneers of full-cycle automation with an innovative approach to robotic process automation (RPA) and process discovery, has been recognized as a Major Contender and Market Star Performer in the Everest Group RPA Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Everest Group lauded Kryon's significant Year on Year (YoY) movement in the areas of market impact, vision, and capability of its groundbreaking enterprise platform, Full-Cycle Automation .

Out of 23 top RPA technology vendors evaluated by Everest Group, Kryon was one of 15 to be placed in the Major Contender category. Only five vendors received the Star Performer designation. Vendors were evaluated based on market impact in three key subdimensions: market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. According to the report, "Kryon achieved over 50 percent YoY growth in its RPA client base in 2020, continuing the momentum in H1 2021." In addition, Kryon strengthened its Major Contender positioning in 2021 as it "continued to maintain a diversified portfolio of clients across all major geographies."

Other deciding factors included:

Vision and strategy - For the users/clients and the future roadmap of the product

Development and integration - Flexibility and ease of robot development and integration with enterprise applications

Deployment and maintenance - Control and management, monitoring and governance, and solution maintenance

Product training and support - Customer training and certification, consulting, and other support services

Commercial and sales model - Progressive adoption of available commercial products, sales channel effectiveness

"For the fifth year in a row, the Everest Group has chosen to spotlight Kryon in its PEAK Matrix®," said Harel Tayeb, CEO of Kryon. "We're honored to be one of only five global RPA vendors to receive the Market Star Performer designation for 2021. Year over year, Kryon continues to deliver on innovation, market impact, and customer satisfaction. We remain focused on fulfilling the potential of automation and helping enterprises achieve breakthrough productivity."

As Everest notes in the report, Kryon "invested in developing Full-Cycle Automation-as-a-Service that combines RPA, task mining, and analytics capabilities" and "Integrated near-real-time Process Discovery with its RPA platform to identify automation use cases."

In September 2021, Kryon launched two new products that redefined what's possible in the RPA sector. The first was a free offering of its visionary tool, Kryon Process Discovery™ , which helps business teams automatically uncover blind spots and reveal hidden productivity bottlenecks. Kryon also announced a completely revamped version of Studio+ , its business user-friendly automation creation tool. In August, Kryon achieved the highest Net Promoter Score in the RPA industry of +74, a testament to its outstanding customer satisfaction and support programs.

A complimentary copy of the report extract is available on the Kryon website here.

About Kryon

A leading innovator in enterprise automation solutions, Kryon's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform provides customers with cutting-edge technology, enhanced integration, and unprecedented accessibility through its user-friendly interface. The Kryon Full-Cycle Automation™ solution includes first-to-market features like Real-Time Process Discovery for effortless mapping of business processes with comprehensive reporting, eliminating the need for costly consultants. Kryon is the first to offer Full-Cycle Automation as a Service (FCAaaS), an agile cloud-based suite combining rapid deployment with fast, flexible scalability. Kryon offers desktop-based attended RPA, virtual-machine-based unattended RPA, or a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning suite is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, Deutsche Telekom, EY, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel, Verizon, and Wyndham Hotel Group.

Contact:

Michelle Barry

Chameleon Collective

kryon@chameleon.co

+1 603-809-2748

View original content:

SOURCE Kryon