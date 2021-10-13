Invitation to Kindred Group's presentation of the interim report for the third quarter 2021

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday 27 October 2021 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 09.00 (CEST) which is web casted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q32021.

To participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

UK: +44 33 3300 9032

US: +1 646 7224 902

SE: +46 8 505 58 374

Please call well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337

ir@kindredgroup.com

