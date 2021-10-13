For Everything That Grows, There's Key To Life Supply!

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding plants can seem like a complicated process. You go to the garden section of your favorite store and everything looks complicated. Do you read the front of the bottle, the back of the bottle, none of the bottle? Do you just buy all of the products and try them out? What do the active ingredients actually do? Does it help my soil or does it kill it? Do I really need organic products? It can definitely be overwhelming!

The Dooley Backyard Garden

Here, at Key To Life, our goal is to not only help gardeners, growers and farmers grow the highest quality products, but to educate them on ways to help rebuild their soil in the process by using biology! Using things like organic acids, biological stimulants, biological inoculants and natural plant-based fertilizers, we can provide both the yield increase that people are looking for as well as increasing plant and soil health. Whether you are a hydroponic leafy greens farmer, a hemp/cannabis producer, a hops farmer, a vineyard owner, an organic produce cultivator, a backyard gardener or a large-scale agricultural producer, the use of organic fertilizers and biology can benefit you!

Through the Key To Life Supply network, we are able to provide solutions for cultivators of all kinds. From greenhouses to lights to irrigation systems to harvest solutions and even genetics and post-cultivation storage solutions. We pride ourselves on being able to solve almost any problem that our customers encounter.

Owner, CEO and Key To Life Supply founder, Tate Dooley, is an incredibly environmentally conscious person. Tate has focused on a multitude of environmentally conscious practices. He supports causes like 1% For The Planet, whose goal is to repair the damage done by wasteful and destructive practices of traditional agriculture and human waste. He also teaches regenerative farming practices like carbon sequestration and implementing more carbon-based nutrients.

By supporting organic farming and regenerative agriculture practices, you too can take the first step to creating a better world around us. As we preach here at Key To Life Supply, quoting the great Ralph Waldo Emmerson, "We do not inherit the earth from our parents, we are borrowing it from our children." Ask us how you can become a part of the movement today!

For everything that grows, there's Key To Life Supply

