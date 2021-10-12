- Oral and poster presentations to highlight preclinical GeneRide platform data in new indications demonstrating strong evidence of selective advantage of the corrected hepatocytes

LogicBio Therapeutics to Present New GeneRide™ Data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Virtual Congress 2021

LogicBio Therapeutics to Present New GeneRide™ Data at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Virtual Congress 2021 - Oral and poster presentations to highlight preclinical GeneRide platform data in new indications demonstrating strong evidence of selective advantage of the corrected hepatocytes

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood, today announced that it was selected to present new data from the company's GeneRide™ platform in a plenary oral presentation and three poster presentations at the upcoming European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) Virtual Congress 2021, to be held from October 19-22, 2021.

The oral presentation will include new preclinical GeneRide data showing delivery of corrective genes in three different indications with intrinsic liver damage demonstrating strong evidence of selective advantage of the corrected hepatocytes. Poster presentations will highlight GeneRide expression data in preclinical models of tyrosinemia type 1, as well as the company's optimized adeno-associated virus (AAV) process development.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Nuclease-free, promoterless recombinant AAV-mediated genome editing restores function of hepatocytes leading to selective advantage and repopulation in mouse models with liver disease (OR40)

Presenter: Shengwen Zhang, Director, Pharmacology, LogicBio Therapeutics

Session: 5b: Gene Editing III

Session date/time: October 21, 2021, 17:00-17:15 p.m. CEST (11:00-11:15 a.m. ET)

Poster Presentations Details:



Title: A novel endonuclease-free genome editing technology to edit hepatocytes in vivo led to a full molecular liver transplant and cured mice in preclinical models of Tyrosinemia Type 1 (P253)

Q. Qiang Xiong, Director, Head of Preclinical Pharmacology, LogicBio Therapeutics

Title: Development of an Anion Exchange Chromatography Method to Assess Percent Full Capsids for Chimeric Capsid AAV-LK03 (P268)

William Lee, Research Associate, LogicBio Therapeutics

Title: Modified plasmid and transfection optimization in suspension HEK293 cells lead to scalable high-yield process for AAV manufacturing (P278)

Hans Reuter, Upstream Engineer, Process Development, LogicBio Therapeutics

Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ESGCT website.

The presentation and posters will be available shortly after being presented on the LogicBio Therapeutics website at Presentations | LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering gene editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The Company's gene editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The Company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The Company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.

Investor Contacts:

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

(619) 916-7620

laurence@gilmartinir.com

Stephen Jasper

Gilmartin Group

(858) 525-2047

stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contacts:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

W:212-253-8881

C: 614-580-2048

adaley@berrypr.com

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company Public Relations

W: 212-253-8881

C: 203-218-9180

jurban@berrypr.com

View original content:

SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.