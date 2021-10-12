Centinel Spine Wins Second Consecutive Spine Technology Award for its New Angled Endplate Implants for prodisc® L Total Disc Replacement System

-- Orthopedics This Week selected Centinel Spine for the 2021 Spine Technology Award for its new Angled Endplate Implants for the prodisc® L Total Disc Replacement (TDR) system

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access, today announced it has won a 2021 Orthopedics This Week Spine Technology Award for its new Angled Endplate implants for the prodisc® L Lumbar Total Disc Replacement System. This represents the second consecutive year in winning the Spine Technology Award, also winning in 2020 for its two-level indication approval by the FDA for the prodisc® L system. The 13th Annual Spine Technology Awards recognize exemplary and innovative spine surgery technologies developed to improve spine care. Centinel Spine was presented and accepted the award during the North American Spine Society (NASS) 36th Annual Meeting (September 29-October 2, 2021, Boston, MA).

prodisc L Total Disc Replacement System

Centinel Spine continues to innovate in total disc replacement products and these new endplates have been designed to shift the lordotic angle of the implant to the inferior endplate, expanding the options available to surgeons to better address the varied lumbar anatomy and pathology of patients. The launch of the Angled Endplates includes six angled options, including inferior endplates with lordotic angles of 3° and 8° and a superior endplate with a lordotic angle of 3°.

According to Robin Young, founder and publisher of Orthopedics This Week, "The 2021 submissions represented a wide range of spine technologies, and the winning technologies, as selected by a well-respected panel of spine and neuro thought-leaders, are all extraordinary. Centinel Spine's award for the Angled Endplate implants for the prodisc L system is outstanding in that it represents a continued focus on advancing patient care through expansion of treatment options available to surgeons."

Centinel Spine's CEO, Steve Murray, stated, "Centinel Spine is honored to be recognized for this award for a second consecutive year. We appreciate the dedication of Orthopedics This Week in identifying technologies that have the potential to make a long-term difference in patient care. The launch of the Angled Endplates exemplifies our continued commitment to addressing degenerative disc disease and providing surgeons with more options to address a broader range of patients."

Centinel Spine continues to lead the total disc replacement market and is the only company with FDA-approved cervical and lumbar total disc replacement devices. The prodisc L remains the only total disc replacement system in the U.S. approved for two-level use in the lumbar spine.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name, motion-preserving and fusion solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world for total disc replacement (prodisc®) and Integrated Interbody™ fusion (STALIF®).

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine remains the only company with comprehensive motion-preserving and fusion solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

