Hub International Expands Commercial Insurance Solutions With Acquisition Of The Assets Of California-based Verity Insurance Services Inc. And Bellehaven Management Inc.

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Verity Insurance Services Inc. and Bellehaven Management Inc. (together, Verity Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Covina, California, Verity Insurance is an independent insurance broker providing commercial insurance and health benefits. Verity Insurance also specializes in the consumer electronics and manufacturing industries. Herman Auyang and Helen Chang, co-owners, and the Verity Insurance team will join Hub California.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

