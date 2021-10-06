Systel To Showcase Next-Gen Rugged Computing Solutions At AUSA SEE AI-ENABLING, MOSA-COMPLIANT SYSTEMS IN BOOTH #1352

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc.®, an industry leader in rugged computer hardware solutions will showcase best-in-class embedded and server products at the 2021 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C., October 11-13, 2021 in booth 1352.

Kite-Strike Embedded Edge AI Computer

Systel's modular and open rugged hardware solutions provide the latest COTS enabling technologies to the warfighter.

"We are very excited to meet in-person again and present the latest in military computing, such as embedded edge AI inferencing systems," said Aneesh Kothari, Systel's vice-president of marketing. "Our modular and open hardware solutions are purpose-built for austere environments and provide the latest COTS enabling technologies to the warfighter."

Systel's booth at AUSA will feature an AI demo showcase titled "Detect and Protect" in partnership with CVEDIA and NVIDIA, demonstrating how mission-critical applications like Aided Target Recognition (AiTR) and Counter-UAS (C-UAS) can be effectively deployed on embedded edge computing systems like Systel's Kite-Strike.

"CVEDIA is excited to leverage synthetic data for defense applications by utilizing Systel hardware and NVIDIA processors," said Arjan Wijnveen, co-founder and CEO of CVEDIA. "Our partnership is a natural fit to enable new types of defense and security systems."

Systel will also hold in-booth demonstrations of its rugged computers withstanding and resisting harsh environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, dust, and sand.

For more information on Systel's rugged military computing solutions or to schedule a meeting at AUSA, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged computer products and solutions Founded in 1988, Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions. All Systel products are proudly made in the USA in the company's headquarters in Sugar Land, TX. Systel is AS9100:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

To learn more, visit systelusa.com, contact our Sales team, or follow us on Linkedin.

