SMArtX Advisory Solutions Gains 23 New Strategies on its Turnkey Asset Management Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with 23 new strategies. The total number of strategies available in October is over 900.

Eight firms are now offering investment strategies through the SMArtX platform for the first time, including several manager-traded separate account strategies from Aristotle Credit Partners, Ark Investment Management, Belle Haven Investments, Cambiar Investors, Measured Risk Portfolios, O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, Palouse Capital Management, and Western Asset Management. In addition, Sheets Smith Investment Management, The Ithaka Group, The London Company, and WCM Investment Management added four model delivery strategies including internationally focused, absolute return, and large cap core models.

The complete list of new strategies incudes:

Aristotle Credit Partners

High Yield Bond Focused ESG

Short Duration High Yield Bond

Ark Investment Management

Disruptive Innovation Global Growth

Belle Haven Investments

3-17 Muni Ladder

Ladder PLUS

Muni PLUS

Taxable PLUS

Taxable Ladder PLUS

Cambiar Investors

Large Cap Value

SMID Value

Measured Risk Portfolios

Core

Measured Risk Portfolio

O'Shaughnessy Asset Management

Market Leaders Value

Palouse Capital Management

Diversified Income

Large-Cap Value

Large-Cap Value Total Return

Small/Mid Value

Sheets Smith Investment Management

Absolute Return Balanced Portfolio

The Ithaka Group

EAFE Strategy

The London Company

Large Cap Core

WCM Investment Management

Focused International Value

Western Asset Management

Core

Core Plus

The new strategies are all available on the award-winning, cloud-based SMArtX TAMP, which consolidates modern tools with innovative functionality to streamline the investment workflow of registered investment advisors and broker-dealers across the industry.

"SMArtX continues to attract many of the industry's largest and well-known firms to feature on its managed accounts platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The addition of these investment firms is indicative of where are today and, more importantly, what we see coming down the pike in the near future."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"Offering manager-traded and model delivery strategies through our unified managed account platform provides a centralized solution for our clients to administer their entire investment workflow," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "The SMArtX platform, with its API-first, cloud-native technology continues to support some of the advisory industry's largest firms as they continue to replace their existing managed accounts technology with SMArtX's tailored solutions."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking wider selection of investment product and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

