Kawasaki Engines To Showcase Engines, Parts And Accessories At GIE+EXPO 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawasaki Engines heads to the GIE+EXPO in Louisville, Ky., with an all-new exhibit showcasing the company's products and capabilities under the theme of "Coming Together." The theme is a nod to the return of GIE+EXPO since 2019, as well as a description of Kawasaki's engines, parts, and accessories working together to deliver proven performance and quality to outdoor lawn equipment manufacturers.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

"We're absolutely looking forward to GIE+EXPO and we're grateful for the opportunity to resume some face-to-face communication with customers, dealers, end-users and business associates," said Nelson Wilner, vice president of the division. "We value the relationships we have with all our stakeholders, and we invite those attending to join us in learning about our tremendous line of products and have some fun interactive experiences at the same time."

During the Oct. 20-22 gathering at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kawasaki Engines' indoor exhibit space #1064 will be a Kawasaki Lounge with the engine family on display, a place for attendees to rest for a few minutes while they explore the show. On Thursday and Friday, Kawasaki's taking the show and team outside at exhibit #7422D, where guests can expect a safely distanced environment in which to network, learn and interact. Display highlights will include:

Stations that allow attendees to get an in-depth look at Kawasaki Engines' products and services. Among them will be a showcase presentation of the company's recently launched line of fuels: KTECH Pre-Mixed 2-Cycle Fuel + Oil and KTECH Ethanol-Free 4-Cycle Fuel. These new formulations, developed to alleviate common problems for outdoor power equipment users, also feature various container sizes and new packaging.

Profiles on Kawasaki's broad engine family and a hospitality counter staffed with technical and sales team members to answer general questions such as, "How do I become a dealer?" and "How do I find my local Kawasaki dealer?"

Kawasaki will again provide attendees the opportunity to participate with them in the annual GIE effort to feed hungry families through a relationship with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief organization in the country. This marks the third year that Kawasaki has incorporated the Feeding America outreach effort into its GIE display. In two previous years of participation, Kawasaki generated funds to provide thousands of meals to the under-served. Wilner said, "It has been gratifying to see the participation each year and this year we're sure the GIE attendees will recognize that the current need is even greater—another example of coming together."

Show attendees will get a real hands-on example of why Kawasaki engines have become so popular, with numerous pieces of equipment from a variety of manufacturers on hand. In addition, a precision-course Ride 'n Drive will give attendees the opportunity to test their driving skills on zero-turn and stand-on machines.

Kawasaki Engines, a division of Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., distributes gasoline engines for landscape, industrial, and consumer markets. The division is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich. It sells to and services customers through a network of OEMs, distributors, and more than 7,700 independent dealers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, select countries in Central and South America, and the U.S. Trust Territories of the Pacific, including Guam.

