AutoNation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, October 21, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most recognized automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, October 21, 2021. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 844-200-6205 (Conference ID: 577526) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 21, 2021 through November 11, 2021, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 527886).

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation's success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, www.twitter.com/CEOMikeJackson, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

