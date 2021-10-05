Sapphire Expands Leadership Team with CMO Ellie Javadi; Newly Created Position Underscores Expanded Cross-Functional Marketing and Branding Efforts for Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Ventures , LLC ("Sapphire" or the "Firm"), a leading global venture capital firm that partners with visionary founders, teams and venture funds to build companies of consequence, announced that Ellie Javadi has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Javadi will lead a world class and cross-functional marketing team with shared responsibility for branding, marketing and portfolio growth services. Javadi is joining Sapphire as the firm's first-ever CMO, reinforcing the firm's continued growth trajectory and its commitment to filling key executive roles amid expansion.

In February of this year, Sapphire announced that it raised $1.7 billion across multiple funds. The firm has continued to bolster its leadership team to support its significant growth. As CMO, Javadi will lead Sapphire's marketing and communications organization, which is critical in raising awareness for the firm amongst startup CEOs and fund managers, as well as engaging with a dynamic startup community.

Portfolio Growth Team Expansion Underscores Firm's Commitment

Javadi joins Sapphire's Portfolio Growth team, which specializes in go-to-market, business development, talent, and capital markets services. The team includes experienced global operators delivering value-add services through meaningful business introductions and distinct Centers of Excellence, which provide guidance and best practices to portfolio companies.

"As a key member of the Sapphire leadership team, Ellie will drive our marketing and brand vision as well as execution," said Rami Branitzky , Partner and Head of Portfolio Growth. "We are excited for the impact Ellie will make working with our investors and entrepreneurs."

"With our significant rise in growth over the last two years and seemingly unlimited opportunity in front of Sapphire, it is a unique and exciting time to take the role of CMO. I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at Sapphire," said Ellie Javadi. "At this moment in time, I can't think of a more powerful mission than building companies of consequence. I look forward to expanding the Sapphire brand on the foundation of the firm's already significant accomplishments."

With more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology companies and deep Silicon Valley roots, Javadi has provided strategic communications, branding and marketing counsel to hundreds of startups with a focus on launch and growth strategy. Javadi most recently held the role of Vice President of Marketing at Norwest Venture Partners (NVP) where she led the marketing function across the full marketing stack including branding, digital, content, earned media, events and experience. She was responsible for the firm's brand and marketing evolution over the last seven years. During her tenure, she helped drive brand activations and amplify the firm's impact and reach.

Prior to Norwest, she led the communications, digital and content functions at Stanford Research Institute (SRI). Earlier, she was head of communications at Agile Software and Ariba (now SAP Ariba).

She has served three terms as President of the Board of the Public Relations Society of America (Silicon Valley) and is President of the Board at the Pacific Art League (PAL) in Palo Alto.

Javadi holds graduate and undergraduate degrees from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh, PA. She is active in CMU alumni affairs and hosts alumni events in Silicon Valley.

Sapphire's Unique Investment Thesis

Sapphire's investment strategy includes a platform of investment vehicles:

Sapphire Ventures, investing in high-growth, expansion-stage technology companies across the globe,

Sapphire Partners , investing in early-stage venture capital funds globally,

Sapphire Sport, funding early-stage technology companies powering the next generation of consumers.

About Sapphire Ventures

Sapphire Ventures is a leading global venture capital firm that partners with visionary founders, teams and venture funds to build companies of consequence. For nearly two decades, Sapphire has been investing capital, resources and expertise in innovative startups and technology-focused venture funds around the world. With more than $6.8B in AUM across Sapphire Ventures, Sapphire Partners and Sapphire Sport, and with team members in Austin, London, Palo Alto and San Francisco, Sapphire is well-positioned to help scale companies and venture funds, elevating them to become global category leaders. To learn more about Sapphire, visit: https://sapphireventures.com/.

