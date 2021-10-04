Zaxby's CEO responds to John Wes Townley incident

ATHENS, Ga., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaxby's CEO and co-founder Zach McLeroy today issued the following statement:

"My wife Carol Ann and I are brokenhearted by the tragedy involving the Townley family. We are praying for all of those impacted by these events and hope you'll respect the privacy of each of the families involved."

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is still led by founder Zach McLeroy. The brand is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist's 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.

