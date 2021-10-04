New Amazfit Smartwatches Are Ready To Make Smart Health Easy With A Brand-new Powerful OS New Smartwatch-tailored OS Built to Optimize Health Monitoring with Lower Power Consumption and Smoother User Interaction

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a brand of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), is set to launch its new smartwatches under one of the brand's most popular series, with a host of meaningful health and fitness monitoring features.

Please Join the Amazfit Global Launch Event at 17:00 (GMT+1) on October 11th, 2021.

The new products will carry a new powerful and intuitive smartwatch OS. Compared with the existing OS, the new OS is tailored to optimize the performance of Amazfit smart wearable devices - instead of transferring a power-draining smartphone OS to users' wrists. Built around the concept of being light, smooth and practical, this OS will enable easier interaction and help users eliminate tedious operations when checking their health data, while lowering the power consumption by 65% compared to the previous smartwatch operating system.

As a leading global brand in the smart wearables industry and broader smart technology industry, Amazfit continues to reach new heights in innovation, style, and user-tailored features across its upcoming devices.

Expect more information on the expanded features of Amazfit's new products to be revealed at 17:00 (GMT+1) on October 11th, 2021, at the Amazfit Global Launch Event. You can join the event online on Amazfit's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

About Amazfit

Established in September 2015, Amazfit offers several series of smart watches and bands from daily to outdoor sport use, as well as other smart hardware related to sports and health, including TWS sports earbuds, smart treadmills, smart body composition scales and sports gear. With a complete line of products which offer an outstanding user-experience, Amazfit maximizes its ability to satisfy the needs of different consumer groups.

Currently, Amazfit products hit the markets of more than 90 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan. Amazfit was a major contributor to Zepp Health's Top 4 ranking in global adult smartwatch shipments in Q1 2021[1] , with global year-on-year growth of 68.8% for smart watches and bands.

[1] According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker

