Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions

Ataccama was positioned in the report for the 10th consecutive time.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ataccama—a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider—has been positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions. [1]

"We are proud to be positioned in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for yet another year, and are thrilled to have moved into the Leaders Quadrant. We owe this success to our clients, who are the drivers of our company growth and innovation in the Ataccama ONE platform," stated Michal Klaus, Ataccama CEO.

According to Gartner, "data quality solutions are evolving new capabilities to analyze, validate, correct and monitor data. Data and analytics technical professionals must assess data quality solutions for a broader set of self-service-ready use cases, including data governance, MDM, analytics and machine learning." [2]

"We consider our positioning in the Leaders Quadrant by Gartner as confirmation of our mission to provide organizations with a fast, easy, self-service means to locate, understand, and deliver trusted information to users and systems across the organization, whenever they need it. High quality data at the heart of it all. Any organization where users and systems cannot quickly access high quality data is falling behind the competition," explained Klaus.

The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Suite is an automated data quality solution that allows users to understand the state of their data, validate quality and improve it, prevent bad data from entering systems, and continuously monitor data quality—all with minimal effort thanks to AI-powered augmentation. Data quality capabilities are also seamlessly integrated into the Ataccama ONE platform, including Data Catalog and Business Glossary, Master Data Management, Reference Data Management and Data Stories modules.

According to a Data Quality Specialist in the communications industry , "The strength of the Ataccama DQ solution is that it includes all tools that I need for driving data quality and data governance. From data catalog, metadata management, through profiling, matching, to issue tracking and dashboarding. All is in one place." Explore other Gartner Peer Insights reviews written by Ataccama clients for the first-hand experience of Ataccama ONE users.

A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Ataccama website at www.ataccama.com/analyst-research/gartner-magic-quadrant-data-quality-solutions-2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Ataccama

Ataccama reinvents the way data is managed to create value on an enterprise scale. Unifying Data Governance, Data Quality, and Master Data Management into a single, AI-powered fabric across hybrid and Cloud environments, Ataccama gives your business and data teams the ability to innovate with unprecedented speed while maintaining trust, security, and governance of your data. Learn more at www.ataccama.com .

