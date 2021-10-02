Aeroméxico files its Plan of Reorganization

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico" or the "Company") (BMV: AEROMEX) informs that today it filed, together with its subsidiaries that are debtors in the Company's Chapter 11 voluntary financial restructuring process, the Joint Plan of Reorganization (the "Plan"), a disclosure statement related to the Plan (the "Disclosure Statement") and a motion to approve solicitation procedures with respect to the Plan. The Company intends to file one or more supplements to the Plan on the schedule set forth in the Plan or as otherwise ordered by the Court. A hearing to approve the Disclosure Statement is expected to be held on or about October 21, 2021. Upon entry of an order approving the Disclosure Statement, the Company intends to begin the process to solicit votes on the Plan.

The filing of the Plan is a key milestone on the Company's path to emergence from its Chapter 11 process, and the Company looks forward to continue to engage with its stakeholders to finalize the Plan on a consensual basis.

Aeroméxico will continue pursuing, in an orderly manner, its voluntary financial restructuring through Chapter 11, while continuing to operate and offer services to its customers and contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for operations. The Company will continue to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement necessary adjustments to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico: Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet includes Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeromexico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeromexico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

