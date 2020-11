We Would Love To Hear From You!

KOSA-TV CBS 7

4101 E. 42nd

Suite j-7

Odessa, TX. 79761

(432) 580-5672

fax(432)580-8010

news@cbs7.com 4101 E. 42ndSuite j-7Odessa, TX. 79761(432) 580-5672fax(432)580-8010

Interested In Advertising With Us?

Closed Captioning



Jim Mckinnon

jmckinonn@cbs7.com Have Concerns or Complaints About Closed Captioning? Chief EngineerJim Mckinnon

Employment

EEO Statement

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING:

Email us your questions or reach us by phone or mail.Advertising with CBS7 helps your business. Contact:Daniel KnightDigital Sales ManagerToni FradyKOSA-TV, an equal opportunity employer, is dedicated to providing broad outreach regarding job vacancies at the station. We seek the help of local organizations in referring qualified applicants to our station. Organizations that wish to receive our job vacancy information should contact:Toni Frady432-580-5672Employment is contingent on successfully passing a drug-screening test.Mike JonesDirector of National Political SalesGray Television – Washington, DCdesk: (202) 400-0598