Wranglers hope big upset sparks turnaround

It's been a rough first half of the season for the Odessa College men’s basketball team, but this week they pulled off a major upset.

On Monday, the Wranglers (9-10, 2-4 WJCAC) went on the road and took down the #6 team in the country.

Even more impressive, Odessa College trailed by ten points at halftime, and stormed back to knock off the Clarendon College Bulldogs.

Kris Baumann’s team can't celebrate the win for long though, as they host good teams from New Mexico Military Institute and South Plains College this Thursday and next Monday, respectively.

Tip-off against NMMI is at 6:30 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.

