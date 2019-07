This week the NJCAA released its NJCAA Academic Team and Individual Awards. Odessa College had 5 Teams on the NJCAA All-Academic Teams of the Year awards and 37 Student Athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Teams.

The Five Wrangler Athletic Teams recognized by the NJCAA were:

Women's Basketball (3.53)

Golf (3.35)

Volleyball (3.31)

Baseball (3.26)

Softball (3.04)